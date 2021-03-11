Here are the top culture and entertainment features from The New York Times News Service for Friday, March 12. To reach the News Service, email newsservice@nytimes.com. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService. For the latest photos and graphics, go to www.nytlicensing.com.
GRAMMYS-BIAS (Undated) — When music fans tune in to the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, with Trevor Noah as host and performances by nearly two dozen stars including Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Dua Lipa and BTS, they will see the music world coming together in celebration and friendly competition after a grueling year. But behind the scenes, the industry is waging a war for the soul of the Grammys, after years of accusations of bias against women and Black artists, and complaints over an opaque voting system. By Ben Sisario.
HOLLYWOOD-DIVERSITY (Undated) — By ignoring the systemic racial inequities that plague the film and television business, Hollywood is leaving $10 billion annually on the table. That is one of the main findings in a new report from the management consulting film McKinsey & Company, which for the first time turned its attention to the lack of Black representation in Hollywood. By Nicole Sperling.
DIGITAL-ARTWORK-AUCTION (Undated) — After a flurry of more than 180 bids in the final hour, a JPG file made by Mike Winkelmann, the digital artist known as Beeple, was sold on Thursday by Christie’s in an online auction for $69.3 million with fees. The price was a new high for an artwork that exists only digitally. Billed by the auction house as “a unique work in the history of digital art,” “Everydays — The First 5000 Days” is a collage of all the images that Beeple has been posting online each day since 2007. By Scott Reyburn.
DIGITAL-ARTWORK-EXPLAINER (Undated) — The mainstream art world has become transfixed by the fast-moving, speculative market for NFTs, or “nonfungible tokens.” An NFT is any kind of asset verified on a blockchain. To get technical, a secure network of computer systems that records the transaction on a digital ledger gives buyers proof of authenticity and ownership. The current boom is mostly for image and video files, but NFTs can take any digital or physical form. Most importantly, NFTs make digital artworks unique, and therefore, sellable. By Josie Thaddeus-Johns.
DETROIT-MUSEUM-WORKPLACE (Undated) — Following a critical review by outside investigators that found serious concerns about its director’s leadership style and highlighted a high turnover among female staff, the Detroit Institute of Arts said it was taking steps to improve its workplace culture. The findings of the review were presented to members of the museum board in November but have so far not been made public. By Graham Bowley.
VACCINE-VIAL-SMITHSONIAN (Undated) — The Smithsonian National Museum of American History announced this week that it had acquired the vial that contained the first vaccine dose administered in the United States after the shot received Food and Drug Administration authorization. The vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was used on Dec. 14 to inoculate Sandra Lindsay, a nurse at a New York hospital, has been added to the museum’s collection. By Anna Schaverien.
FRANCE-THEATER-PROTESTS (Paris) — Cultural institutions here have been closed since October, when rising coronavirus cases led the government to heavily restrict social life. Protesters, most of them actors, theater workers and students, now occupy at least seven theaters across the country — including the Odéon Theater in Paris and the National Theater of Strasbourg — in the hope of forcing the government to restart cultural life. By Laura Cappelle and Alex Marshall.
BRADLEY-EXHIBIT-REVIEW (New York) — Garrett Bradley's elaborate video installation, “America,” which restages quiet and remarkable moments in early 20th-century Black life, is at the Museum of Modern Art. It reimagines some of the signal events of Black life and culture in the United States during the early decades of the 20th century — reclaiming lost or overlooked pieces of history in a display of inexhaustible narrative and spatial complexity. Review by Roberta Smith.
