Here are The New York Times News Service graphics scheduled for AMs of Monday, March 15, 2021. They are available to all NYT graphic clients via https://nytlicensing.com/ and on Newscom.

INTERNATIONAL

NATIONAL

With Story: BC-VIRUS-CASES-NYT Coronavirus cases are trending downward across the United States as the country’s vaccine rollout picks up speed — but despite the large drop in new infections since early this year, the U.S. death rate remains at nearly 1,500 people every day. Graphic 1. — 5.9 x 3.8 — Graphic 2. — 11.8 x 5.0

FINANCIAL

SPORTS

With Story: BC-BKC-NCAA-TOURNAMENT-NYT The NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket was announced on Sunday night. -- 9.9 x 9.8

CULTURE

STANDALONE -- BESTSELLERS ADV21 - **EDS: GRAPHICS MOVED IN ADVANCE AND NOT FOR USE - ONLINE OR IN PRINT - BEFORE MARCH 21, 2021.** Bestseller Weekly charts (Indesign files are sent in one folder): BESTSELLERS COMBO ADV21, BESTSELLERS HARD ADV21, BESTSELLERS KIDS ADV21

Sales information:

