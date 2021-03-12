Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Here are The New York Times News Service graphics scheduled for AMs of Saturday, March 13, 2021. They are available to all NYT graphic clients via https://nytlicensing.com/ and on Newscom.

Nonsubscribers may make individual graphics purchases or get additional information by calling the NYT Photo/Graphics desk at 212-556-4204 or 888-603-1036 between noon and 10 p.m. ET.

INTERNATIONAL

There are no graphics with this section.

NATIONAL

With story: BC-ELECTRIC-CARS-OUTLOOK-NYT — A new car sold today can last a decade or two before retiring. This “fleet turnover” poses a major challenge for climate policy. — (Graphic 1) 9.5 x 6.1 — (Graphic 2) 7.8 x 7.2 — (Graphic 3) 3.9 x 4.4

With story: BC-CLIMATE-GULF-STREAM-NYT — The warming atmosphere might be causing an arm of the powerful Gulf Stream to weaken, and scientists fear that could lead to faster-rising seas, stronger hurricanes and reduced rainfall. — (Graphic 1) 7.8 x 6.1 — (Graphic 2) 24.1 x 14.4

Standalone: BC-VIRUS-CASES-NYT — As of Friday evening, more than 29,361,300 people across every state, plus Washington, D.C., and four U.S. territories, have tested positive for the virus, according to a New York Times database. — (Graphic 1) 7.7 x 6.4 — (Graphic 2) 3.6 x 3

FINANCIAL

With story: BC-STIMULUS-RECIPIENTS-NYT — The COVID-19 relief legislation signed by President Joe Biden on Thursday includes a larger increase in direct aid to families than in any other pandemic relief bills passed so far. — 7.8 x 15.1

Sales information:

To purchase New York Times photos/graphics, please visit https://nytlicensing.com/contact/ for a listing of your local New York Times News Service/Syndicate sales representatives.

c.2021 The New York Times Company

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.