YALE-HAPPINESS-CLASS (Undated) — The Yale happiness class, formally known as Psyc 157: Psychology and the Good Life, is one of the most popular classes to be offered in the university’s 320-year history. The course curriculum asks students to, among other things, track their sleep patterns, keep a gratitude journal, perform random acts of kindness, and take note of whether, over time, these behaviors correlate with a positive change in their general mood. By Molly Oswaks.
SPAIN-VIRUS-VILLAGE (Gósol, Spain) — The castle that crowns the hill above the village of Gósol used to be among the grandest along Spain’s border with France, with views of fertile farms and forests rich in timber that stretched up to the cloudy mountaintops. But the castle is in ruins now, and until last year, Gósol had fallen on hard times too. The mayor had even taken to television with a plea to his countrymen: Come to Gósol, he asked, or the town would disappear. It took a pandemic for Spaniards to heed his call. Dispatch by Nicholas Casey.
CULTURAL-SUPERFAN (Undated) — The performing arts depend on people like Edward T. Minieka — culture vultures, often retired, who fill the seats at many a show. And that dependence is mutual. There are lots of people, many of them older, for whom the arts are a way to stay connected to the world — intellectually, emotionally and socially. By Michael Paulson.
NY-21-CLUB (New York) — On March 9, almost a year since the pandemic forced the city to ban indoor dining, the “21” Club permanently laid off 148 employees, the majority unionized, according to a notice filed with the New York Department of Labor. “‘21’ Club has been an iconic part of the New York experience for nearly a century,” a spokeswoman for LVMH, the private French luxury goods conglomerate that acquired the restaurant, said in an emailed statement. LVMH promises a reimagining of the space. By Guy Trebay.
SCI-MATHEMATICIAN-CULTURE (Undated) — Last spring, mathematician Sarah Hart, a professor at Birkbeck, University of London, was appointed the Gresham professor of geometry; established in 1597, it is the oldest mathematical chair in England. Hart is the 33rd person to hold the position, and the first woman. She considers the twin vocations of her career to be researching mathematics (she specializes in group theory, the mathematics of symmetry) and communicating mathematics (she once gave a talk to 900 students on “How to Prove Absolutely Anything”). By Siobhan Roberts.
FILMMAKER-HUANG (Undated) — As with much of Eddie Huang’s career, the debut of “Boogie,” the new drama he wrote and directed about a Chinese American high school basketball star (Taylor Takahashi, a first-time actor and Huang’s former assistant), often reads as a sharp-toothed consideration of what it means to grow up Asian in America. In his telling, the experience can be dubious, although Huang may have lately softened on his views. By video chat from his home in Los Angeles, Huang spoke about his new film, being accepted and rejected by his community, and his parents. Q&A by Brandon Yu.
ROCKWELL-PAINTING (Undated) — Charlotte Sorenson was riffling through a newspaper one morning in December when she recognized someone in a gallery advertisement for a Norman Rockwell painting that she had not seen in years: herself. There she was, a teenager in a cluster of schoolmates in graduation-day caps and gowns. Rockwell had called the painting “Bright Future for Banking.” Sorenson, who is 81 and lives in Boulder, Colorado, had posed for Rockwell when she was a 15-year-old high school sophomore in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. By James Barron.
CALIF-BAGELS (Los Angeles) — To be clear: Emily Winston’s bagels are some of the finest New York-style bagels I’ve ever tasted. They just happen to be made in Berkeley, California. And it’s not an anomaly. Winston, 43, is part of a West Coast bagel boom, one of many bakers tinkering and excelling with regional styles. Critic's Notebook by Tejal Rao.
AUDIENCE-YEARNING (Undated) — As we reach the anniversary of the shutdown, I badly miss live performances. But what has surprised me is that the loss I have felt most keenly is not that of seeing artists onstage, but of being in the audience. For more than two decades as a critic of theater and comedy, I spent more time as a member of an audience than as part of any other group with the exception of my immediate family. A year away has made me appreciate the pleasures of being a face in the crowd. On Comedy by Jason Zinoman.
SCI-OLD-SECRETS-UNFOLDED (Undated) — In an era before sealed envelopes, a technique now called letterlocking was as important for deterring snoops as encryption is to your email inbox today. But scholars have faced a problem: How do you look at the contents of such locked letters without permanently damaging them? Recently, researchers disclosed their development of a virtual-reality technique that lets them perform this delicate task without tearing up the contents of historical archives. By William J. Broad.
NY-CENTRAL-PARK (New York) — In the 21st century, with some 40 million visitors a year, Central Park had become the third most popular tourist attraction in the world, and at the start of the pandemic, when out-of-towners departed the city, New Yorkers fortunate enough to live within walking distance from it suddenly felt as if they had this Edenic retreat to themselves. By Michiko Kakutani.
CHINA-VIRUS-SPECIALIST (Undated) — Dr. Zhang Wenhong, an infectious-disease specialist and perhaps China’s most trusted voice on COVID-19, may be China’s closest analogue to Dr. Anthony Fauci, who became the public face of stopping the coronavirus amid the chaos of the Trump administration. A consummate technocrat, Zhang comes across as neither political nor ideological. Yet, by offering his expert opinions straight, he pushes back against the authoritarian instinct in a system that often overreacts with draconian measures. The New New World by Li Yuan.
BIBLICAL-MANUSCRIPT (Undated) — In 1883, a Jerusalem antiquities dealer named Moses Wilhelm Shapira announced the discovery of a remarkable artifact: 15 manuscript fragments, supposedly discovered in a cave near the Dead Sea. They contained what Shapira claimed was the “original” Book of Deuteronomy, perhaps even Moses’ own copy. They were later denounced as forgeries. In a just-published scholarly article and companion book, Idan Dershowitz, a 38-year-old Israeli American scholar at the University of Potsdam in Germany, marshals a range of archival, linguistic and literary evidence to argue that the manuscript was an authentic ancient artifact. By Jennifer Schuessler.
PANDEMIC-REFLECTIONS (Undated) — Great art will be made from this time, about this time, inspired by this time. While we wait for that to emerge, we asked artists — writers, filmmakers, musicians, composers, painters, photographers, illustrators — seven simple questions about what their life and work over the last year has been like. By The New York Times.
CHINA-MUSK (Undated) — There is one tech figure who has managed to keep the Chinese public in his thrall, whose mix of impish bomb-throwing and captain-of-industry bravado seems tailor-made for this time of dashed dreams and disillusionment: Elon Musk. Whether out of hope, envy or morbid curiosity — like spectators hoping to see one of his rockets go down in a fiery blast — China cannot get enough of Musk. Tesla’s electric cars are big sellers in the country, and the government’s growing space ambitions have spawned a community of fans who track SpaceX’s every launch. By Raymond Zhong.
GRIEF-PREPARATION (Undated) — Many people these days are feeling like the emotional equivalent of a car with a cracked windshield. They are still rolling through daily life, but one good knock could easily shatter them. When it comes to disaster, it’s always good to be proactive — to have a go bag with extra batteries, duct tape and granola bars ready for an emergency. But is there anything you can do to prepare yourself for grief? By A.C. Shilton.
SCI-SUPERMASSIVE-BLACK-HOLES (Undated) — Two astronomers recently went looking for a monster black hole; they sifted reams of data from the most powerful telescopes on and above Earth for any sign in a distant cloud of stars known as NGC 6397. Instead, they found a nest of baby monsters, as many as five dozen: dark engines of annihilation, packed into a space barely larger than our own solar system, buzzing back and forth and throwing their considerable weight around in the dense core of the star cluster. Out There by Dennis Overbye.
EGYPT-NATURAL-HAIR (Cairo) — For decades, many Egyptian women diligently straightened their curls while men cropped theirs short, suppressing their natural texture because it was considered slovenly and unclean. Beneath such attitudes lay deep, long-standing class and racial prejudice. In recent years, however, curls have sprouted again around Egypt. Young Egyptians have rejected some of the conservative norms of the past, even if only in the way they look. By Vivian Yee.
VIRUS-FRONTLINE-FAMILIES (Undated) — Many front-line workers who have been treating the millions of U.S. coronavirus patients over the past year come from families defined by medicine. It is a calling passed through generations, one that binds spouses and connects siblings who are states apart. It’s a bond that brings the succor of shared experience, but for many, the pandemic has also introduced a host of fears and stresses. Many have worried about the risks they’re taking and those their loved ones face every day, too; they worry about the unseen scars left behind. By Aidan Gardiner.
SCI-CRUMPLE-THEORY (Undated) — Crumpled paper is a proxy for much more than our pandemic angst. Similar dynamics are at play, for instance, in the wrinkling of graphene sheets for high-performance batteries; the flexibility of wearable electronic devices and artificial skin, and the folding of Earth’s crust. Protected areas of a sheet of paper — the “facets” — and how they break up into smaller and smaller fragments when recrumpled, is the focus of a new study detailing the latest advances in paper crumpling. By Siobhan Roberts.
