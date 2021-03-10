(Circuits)
TECH-TIP (Undated) — If you’re planning a move, you can do a lot of prep work to make the eventual unpacking and decorating go more smoothly. (And if you’ve already made a visit to your new home to take photos and measurements, use that information.) With 3D models and augmented reality apps, you can lay out your rooms, select a color scheme and even sample virtual furniture. Here’s a guide. By J.D. Biersdorfer.
SORKIN-COLUMN (Undated) — At a time when companies and investors increasingly say they are focused on climate and sustainability issues, some of them may be about to collide with the reality of another financial trend, one currently worth about $1 trillion: Bitcoin. Depending on which study you read, the annual carbon emissions from the electricity required to mine Bitcoin and process its transactions are equal to the amount emitted by all of New Zealand. Or Argentina. DealBook by Andrew Ross Sorkin.
FINANCIAL-APPS (Undated) — They promise to nudge you into saving more, negotiate your bank fees, cover overdrafts and help you pay down your debt. They’ll even cheer you on when you spend wisely and remind you that your bills are coming due. These are the newest evolution of personal financial-management tools, with the emphasis on personal. Currents by Alina Tugend.
BIDEN-TECH-ADVISER (Washington) — President Joe Biden on Friday named Tim Wu, a Columbia University law professor, to the National Economic Council as a special assistant to the president for technology and competition policy, putting one of the most outspoken critics of Big Tech’s power into the administration. The appointment of Wu, 48, suggests that the administration plans to take on the size and influence of companies like Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google.
WILDLIFE-CAMERAS (Undated) — Whose backyard is it, anyway? When a wildlife camera is on duty, with its heat- or motion-triggered shutter at the ready day and night, the answer can be startling. In recent years, the quality of wildlife cameras has improved, and prices have dropped. They have become essential scientific research tools, used to study animal behavior and assess populations. By Margaret Roach.
VIRUS-CAMPUS-TECH (Undated) — Hundreds of colleges and universities have adopted fever scanners, symptom checkers, wearable heart-rate monitors and other new COVID-screening technologies this school year. Such tools often cost less than a more validated health intervention: frequent virus testing of all students. They also help colleges showcase their pandemic safety efforts. But the struggle at many colleges to keep the virus at bay has raised questions about the usefulness of the technologies. By Natasha Singer and Kellen Browning.
