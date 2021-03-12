SATURDAY
ON THE BUSINESS COVER
Top display:
ELECTRIC-CARS-OUTLOOK (Undated) — Around the world, governments and automakers are focused on selling newer, cleaner electric vehicles as a key solution to climate change. Yet it could take years, if not decades, before the technology has a drastic effect on greenhouse gas emissions. One reason for that? It will take a long time for all the existing gasoline-powered vehicles on the road to reach the end of their life spans. By Brad Plumer, Nadja Popovich and Blacki Migliozzi.
Bottom right:
STIMULUS-STATE-TAXES (Washington) — A last-minute change in the $1.9 trillion economic relief package President Joe Biden signed into law this week includes a provision that could temporarily prevent states that receive government aid from cutting taxes. The restriction is intended to ensure states use federal funds to keep local economies humming and avoid budget cuts — not simply use the money to subsidize tax cuts. The provision is causing alarm among some local officials, who see the move as federal overreach. By Alan Rappeport.
Bottom center display:
DRIVE-THRU-TECH (Undated) — With dining room restrictions in place for much of the country during the pandemic, drive-thru and pickup windows became critical ways for a variety of restaurants to remain afloat. Now, as the dining industry looks toward a post-pandemic world, many companies are betting big that digital ordering and drive-thrus will remain integral to their success. By Julie Creswell.
Bottom left:
CHINA-VIRUS-SPECIALIST (Undated) — Dr. Zhang Wenhong, an infectious disease specialist and perhaps China’s most trusted voice on COVID-19, may be China’s closest analogue to Dr. Anthony Fauci, who became the public face of stopping the coronavirus amid the chaos of the Trump administration. A consummate technocrat, Zhang comes across as neither political nor ideological. Yet by offering his expert opinions straight, he pushes back against the authoritarian instinct in a system that often overreacts with draconian measures. The New New World By Li Yuan.
—
ADDITIONAL BUSINESS STORIES
VACCINES-SOFTWARE (Undated) — State and local health departments around the country continue to face delays dispensing coronavirus vaccines, in part because flaws remain in the appointment software tools. The problems threaten to slow the vaccine rollout even as supplies and distribution are picking up quickly. Many state officials have switched software providers, only to see little or no improvement. By Kellen Browning.
STIMULUS-HEALTH-EXPLAINER (Undated) — If you buy your own health insurance, have been uninsured or have recently lost job-based coverage because of a layoff, the relief package signed by President Joe Biden on Thursday introduces new programs and new funding to help you get and stay covered. The array of programs can be complicated and tough to navigate, and some will take a little time to update. Here is some guidance. By Margot Sanger-Katz.
BIG-TECH-ANTITRUST (Undated) — Lawmakers on Friday debated an antitrust bill that would give news publishers collective bargaining power with online platforms like Facebook and Google, putting the spotlight on a proposal aimed at chipping away at the power of Big Tech. At a hearing held by the House antitrust subcommittee, Microsoft’s president, Brad Smith, emerged as a leading industry voice in favor of the law. He took a divergent path from his tech counterparts, pointing to an imbalance in power between publishers and tech platforms. By Cecilia Kang.
TAXES-2021 (Undated) — This past year may have been one of the most complicated tax seasons ever, but there are also recent updates that may affect your taxes when you file your return next year. A flurry of changes made by Congress — called tax extenders — can be challenging to keep track of. Here are a few updates to keep in mind when you file your tax return. Your Money Adviser by Ann Carrns.
WEALTH-MATTERS (Undated) — Travel is no longer just about where you want to go and how much it will cost. Even as vaccines are being rolled out, travel remains a fraught issue. And while the questions are clear, the answers are not. By Paul Sullivan.
VISTA-FRAUD-INVESTORS (Undated) — The muted public reaction from public pension plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments that invest in Vista Equity Partners, a private equity firm that paid $139 million to federal authorities to settle one of the biggest tax evasion cases in U.S. history, highlights an unflattering reality of the financial world: Investors are often willing to overlook the misdeeds of money managers if they are posting solid returns. And in a prolonged era of low interest rates, private equity is one of the few places where big investors can expect better returns than the bond market. By Matthew Goldstein.
ANT-LEADERSHIP (Undated) — Simon Hu has stepped down as chief executive of Chinese internet finance company Ant Group, the company said Friday. The move came in the middle of a business overhaul meant to address regulators’ concerns about its rapid growth. Ant, which was spun out of e-commerce giant Alibaba, has faced rising scrutiny from China’s government, and officials scuttled the company’s plans last year to go public in Shanghai and Hong Kong. By Raymond Zhong.
MYANMAR-GARMENT-WORKERS (Undated) — After a coup Feb. 1 brought back full military rule to Myanmar after years of quasi-democracy, a number of garment workers turned union organizers have been catapulted from relative anonymity to the forefront of a swelling political movement. Many are women. And most say that past experience organizing militant strikes and tight local networks while building the country’s garment factory unions has played a key part of preparing them for this new role. By Elizabeth Paton.
BBA-CLEVELAND-TRADEMARK (Undated) — After decades of resisting calls to change their name, the Cleveland Indians announced last July that they would discuss the future of their moniker in the wake of intensified calls for social reform throughout the country. Within days, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office received several trademark filings for potential new names. Among them was an early favorite option among oddsmakers: the Cleveland Spiders. But the request didn’t come from anyone representing the baseball team. By James Wagner.
—
