OIL-PRICES (Houston) — Even as oil and gasoline prices rise, industry executives are resisting their usual impulse to pump more oil out of the ground, which could keep energy prices moving up as the economy recovers. Gas prices have risen about 35 cents a gallon on average over the last month, according to the AAA motor club, and could reach $4 a gallon in some states by summer. By Clifford Krauss.
With photos.
[Story first moved Thursday, March 11, at 11:26 a.m. ET.]
ECON-OPTIMISM (Undated) — Strange as it may seem in this time of pandemic, I’m starting to get optimistic. Predictions are a hard business, of course, and much could go wrong that makes the decades ahead as bad as, or worse than, the recent past. But this optimism is not just about the details of the new pandemic relief legislation or the politics of the moment. Rather, it stems from a diagnosis of three problematic mega-trends, all related. The Upshot by Neil Irwin.
With illustrations. Page 1 refer.
[Story first moved Saturday, March 13, at 3:53 p.m. ET.]
TRIBUNE-OWNERSHIP (Undated) — Alden Global Capital’s deal to acquire Tribune Publishing has run into complications as a new suitor, Maryland hotel magnate Stewart W. Bainum Jr., is signaling an interest in buying all of Tribune. By Marc Tracy.
OSCARS-CAMPAIGNING (Los Angeles) — Oscar nominations will be announced on Monday, but almost none of the movies in the running have even played in theaters, with entire multiplex chains struggling to stay afloat. It’s not as easy to influence voters and create awards momentum during a pandemic. But calling off the campaigns is not an option for Hollywood, where jockeying for awards has become an industry unto itself. By Brooks Barnes and Nicole Sperling.
With photos XNYT70, 71.
[Moving in the "e" news file.]
SMITH-COLUMN (Undated) — British media has traditionally presented a dynamic opposite to that of the United States. Here, we have radio screamers and spittle-flecked TV hosts, while broadsheet newspapers seek to balance both sides of a story. In Britain, the newspapers are often wildly partisan and the television is customarily staid. But Piers Morgan’s theatrics last week seemed to signal a shift, revealing how the forces driving the culture wars are not only about passionately felt ideology and opinion. They are also about money and opportunity. The Media Equation by Ben Smith.
STIMULUS-MOTHERS-HEALTHCARE (Undated) — It’s easy to overlook amid the hundreds of pages of the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan President Joe Biden signed into law Thursday, but a short section aims to combat America’s maternal mortality crisis by expanding health coverage for new mothers. The United States has the highest rate of maternal deaths in the industrialized world. A third of those deaths happen after delivery, when a significant share of American women experience a gap in coverage. The Upshot by Sarah Kliff.
E-COMMERCE-LIVESTREAMING (Undated) — Amazon uses another method that allows customers to bypass actual stores: live, interactive video shopping, pioneered decades ago by the likes of Home Shopping Network and QVC and now increasingly common online. This type of shopping, called e-commerce livestreaming, lets brand representatives, store owners, influencers — and really just about anyone — stand in front of a smartphone and start a conversation with viewers who tune in. By Jackie Snow.
SKOREA-TV-SANDWICH-CHAIN (Undated) — Product placement in TV shows is a reality the world over. But South Korea’s terrestrial stations are prevented from inserting commercial breaks during programming, meaning many Korean companies must be creative about getting their wares in front of viewers. As Korean dramas have become more popular with international audiences, global brands have pushed to be part of the action. And no company has pushed harder than the U.S. sandwich chain Subway. By Seth Berkman.
With photos XNYT86-88.
NETFLIX-PASSWORD-SHARING (Undated) — Netflix has started testing a feature that could prod users who are borrowing a password from someone outside their household to buy a subscription. The company said the feature was being tested with a limited number of users. It may signal a broader clampdown on the common practice of sharing passwords among relatives and friends to avoid paying for the popular streaming service. By Michael Levenson.
BILD-EDITOR-CONDUCT (Undated) — The editor-in-chief of Bild, Europe’s largest newspaper and an influential force in German politics and society, has taken a leave of absence while a law firm conducts an investigation into accusations made against him, the publication’s owner said. Julian Reichelt, the editor, denies accusations of misconduct, Axel Springer, Bild’s publisher, said in a statement. By Jack Ewing.
VISTA-FRAUD-INVESTORS (Undated) — The muted public reaction from public pension plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments that invest in Vista Equity Partners, a private equity firm that paid $139 million to federal authorities to settle one of the biggest tax evasion cases in U.S. history, highlights an unflattering reality of the financial world: Investors are often willing to overlook the misdeeds of money managers if they are posting solid returns. And in a prolonged era of low interest rates, private equity is one of the few places where big investors can expect better returns than the bond market. By Matthew Goldstein.
[Story moved Friday, March 12, at 11:35 a.m. ET.]
TECH-LEADERS-FORECAST (Undated) — As tech has become more enmeshed in our lives and the economy, people want to know what technologists think about … everything: the future of cities, education, health care, jobs and the environment. It makes sense. I want to hear what they think too. But like all of us, technologists have blind spots and biases. They can misjudge or opine on topics that they don’t really understand. And humans are not always good at understanding humans. On Tech by Shira Ovide.
KUSHNER-BROTHER-BUSINESS (Undated) — For most of its 12 years, Thrive Capital has been known as a fast-growing venture capital firm that struck some savvy deals, most famously an investment in Instagram that doubled in value within days. But for the past four years or so, the firm and its 35-year-old founder, Joshua Kushner, have become just as well known for something unrelated to the fortunes of the fund: Kushner’s older brother, Jared, a top adviser and son-in-law to former President Donald Trump. By Michael J. de la Merced.
With photos XNYT100, 101.
CREDIT-SUISSE-WHISTLEBLOWER (Undated) — Seven years after Credit Suisse promised federal prosecutors that it would stop helping rich Americans hide their wealth from tax collectors, a whistleblower is contending that it continued to do just that, raising the possibility that the Swiss bank could face a fresh investigation and steep financial penalties. The allegations were made by a former Credit Suisse employee who said that the bank continued to hide assets for its clients long after it promised prosecutors it would close those accounts, according to copies of documents obtained by The New York Times. By Katie Benner and Michael Forsythe.
[Story first moved Saturday, March 13, at 2:26 p.m. ET.]
