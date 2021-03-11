For FRIDAY AMS
INDONESIA-BUS-CRASH (Jakarta, Indonesia) — The students from an Islamic middle school were on their way home from a trip to a pilgrimage site on the island of Java. The rain was pouring Wednesday evening. As their bus was making a turn on a narrow, downhill stretch, it appears that the brakes failed, police said. The vehicle, carrying 66 people, plunged into the ravine, killing 29, including the bus driver. By Dera Menra Sijabat and Tiffany May.
ROYALS-RESPONSE (London) — Prince William on Thursday denied that Britain’s royal family was racist, in his first public comments after his brother, Prince Harry, and Harry’s wife, Meghan, alleged in a bombshell interview that a family member had raised concerns about their child’s skin tone and shared revelations about a rift in the usually tight-lipped institution. By Isabella Kwai.
U.S.-IRAN-NUKES (Washington) — Three weeks ago, in a show of both good faith and diplomatic pressure, the United States offered to rejoin nuclear talks with Iran. The double-edged overture fell flat: Iran refused to meet without first receiving financial incentives. That set off a new rush among world powers to resuscitate a 2015 nuclear accord that the United States exited three years after negotiating it, leaving Iran to steadily violate the terms of the deal. Wary of the United States again reneging on its diplomatic assurances, Iran’s leaders have insisted they will not go back to the nuclear negotiating table until President Joe Biden begins lifting sanctions that the Trump administration imposed when it withdrew from the deal in May 2018. By Lara Jakes.
MYANMAR-POLICE-KILLINGS (Undated) — Until Thursday, Myaing, a small town in central Myanmar, was best known for its production of thanaka, a bark that is ground for use as a cooling cosmetic. But in the late morning Thursday, the town became synonymous with the brutality of the military that seized power last month. Myaing’s rain-slicked streets were mottled with blood as police officers shot into a cluster of unarmed civilians, killing at least eight people and injuring more than 20, according to witnesses and hospital officials. By Hannah Beech.
ARMY-WOMEN-FITNESS (Washington) — Fitness levels of Army recruits have come under greater scrutiny over the past two decades, precisely the same time that women have been seeking entry into elite combat units and advancement in leadership roles. Now, the Army is racing to approve significant changes to its legendary physical fitness test, the first revision since 1980. By Jennifer Steinhauer.
NY-JAYWALKING-DEPORTATION (New York) — Javier Castillo Maradiaga was on his way to a family birthday party in the Bronx in December 2019 when the police arrested him for jaywalking. So began a 15-month odyssey during which he was locked up, threatened with deportation and flown between detention centers around the United States after authorities failed to honor a law meant to keep immigrants living in the country illegally from routinely falling into federal immigration authorities’ hands. It was not until Wednesday that he was freed from a New Jersey detention center on a federal judge’s order. By Annie Correal and Ed Shanahan.
MINN-DRONE-BOWLING (Undated) — A drone flies into a bar, swoops through an adjacent bowling alley and crashes into the pins. The drone’s operator, who shot the 87-second video in a Minneapolis bowling alley last week to rally support for the business, didn’t expect it to be viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media, or to win high praise from Hollywood directors. But it was and it did. Fans of the video, titled “Right Up Our Alley,” marveled at what they said was a remarkable cinematic achievement: a continuous take, shot at high velocity, in tight spaces and without digital effects. By Mike Ives.
WHITE-HOUSE-REMOTE-WORKERS (Washington) — Many members of the White House staff have been working remotely because of strict coronavirus protocols instituted to reduce the number of people in the building with the president. Dozens have not moved to Washington at all. More than seven weeks after President Joe Biden took office, White House staff members are working from California, Puerto Rico, Texas and elsewhere around the country, a striking indication of the strange reality of building a new administration during a pandemic. By Annie Karni.
OIL-PRICES (Houston) — Even as oil and gasoline prices rise, industry executives are resisting their usual impulse to pump more oil out of the ground, which could keep energy prices moving up as the economy recovers. Gas prices have risen about 35 cents a gallon on average over the last month, according to the AAA motor club, and could reach $4 a gallon in some states by summer. By Clifford Krauss.
NCAA-TRANSGENDER-STATES (Undated) — More than 500 student athletes have signed a letter to the NCAA, pressing the organization’s leaders to stop holding championship events in states considering bills that would bar transgender athletes — mainly women — from competing in sports divisions that match their gender identity. The NCAA, which moved championships away from North Carolina in 2016 when the state was considering a bill to prevent some transgender people from using the restroom that matched their gender identity, said in a statement in January that it would “closely monitor” such bills related to sports participation. By Gillian R. Brassil.
OLY-ATHLETES-VACCINES (Undated) — In what amounts to a public relations coup for China and a solution to a problem for the International Olympic Committee, the IOC president Thomas Bach announced Thursday that China has agreed to provide coronavirus vaccines for any participant requiring one ahead of this summer’s Tokyo Olympics and next year’s Beijing Winter Games. Bach said the Olympic committee would cover the cost of the vaccines for any Olympic and Paralympic competitors who need them, and that distribution would take place through existing international agencies. By Tariq Panja.
Columns by Klein, Brooks and Krugman.
