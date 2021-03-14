Add New York Times News Service budget for papers of Monday, March 15. To reach the News Service, email newsservice@nytimes.com. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService. Clients can receive all New York Times News Service budgets via email; contact krueger@nytimes.com to be added to this list. For the latest photos and graphics, go to www.nytlicensing.com.
CULTURE [“e” news file]
GRAMMY-AWARDS (Undated) — The 63rd annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah from “The Daily Show" on Sunday, comes during a challenging time for the music industry — after a year of canceled tours, shuttered music venues and uncertainty around the short-term future of live music. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET. By Ben Sisario.
OSCARS-CAMPAIGNING (Los Angeles) — Oscar nominations will be announced on Monday, but almost none of the movies in the running have even played in theaters, with entire multiplex chains struggling to stay afloat. It’s not as easy to influence voters and create awards momentum during a pandemic. But calling off the campaigns is not an option for Hollywood, where jockeying for awards has become an industry unto itself. By Brooks Barnes and Nicole Sperling.
BAVARIAN-ORCHESTRA-CONDUCTOR (Undated) — In an evening of back-to-back concerts recently, the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra played music that asks the big questions: Is there a God? What are we to make of war and death? How do we perceive the world around us? But perhaps the biggest question was the one raised by the concerts themselves: What will the future of this orchestra look like under its new chief conductor, Simon Rattle. Critic's Notebook by Joshua Barone.
BREONNA-TAYLOR-EXHIBIT (Undated) — “Promise, Witness, Remembrance” — an exhibition opening April 7 at the Speed Art Museum in Louisville, Kentucky, in honor of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old medical worker killed by police there nearly a year ago — came together fast, yet in a manner “tempered by conversations,” said its curator Allison Glenn. During a phone conversation, Glenn shared insights gleaned in making the exhibition, which will run through June 6. By Siddhartha Mitter.
DIGITAL-ARTWORK-FRONTIER (Undated) — Welcome, users, to your new cultural settlement! A century ago, Andrew Carnegie and his ilk used their new money to buy the prizes of the past and fund the institutions of the present. Today’s new money prefers its own systems of both finance and culture. What’s art got to do with it? Critic’s Notebook by Jason Farago.
POET-BAER (Undated) — Before the pandemic, when she could afford a babysitter, Kate Baer would write from a Panera Bread near her home in Hummelstown, Pennsylvania. Since the pandemic, the 35-year-old mother of four has been working from the Panera parking lot. It was there that she wrote “What Kind of Woman,” a poetry collection that topped the New York Times bestseller list for paperback trade fiction when Harper Perennial released it late last year. It was her first piece of paid writing. By Jessica Bennett.
FINANCIAL [“f” news file]
STIMULUS-MOTHERS-HEALTHCARE (Undated) — It’s easy to overlook amid the hundreds of pages of the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan President Joe Biden signed into law Thursday, but a short section aims to combat America’s maternal mortality crisis by expanding health coverage for new mothers. The United States has the highest rate of maternal deaths in the industrialized world. A third of those deaths happen after delivery, when a significant share of American women experience a gap in coverage. The Upshot by Sarah Kliff.
E-COMMERCE-LIVESTREAMING (Undated) — Amazon uses another method that allows customers to bypass actual stores: live, interactive video shopping, pioneered decades ago by the likes of Home Shopping Network and QVC and now increasingly common online. This type of shopping, called e-commerce livestreaming, lets brand representatives, store owners, influencers — and really just about anyone — stand in front of a smartphone and start a conversation with viewers who tune in. By Jackie Snow.
SKOREA-TV-SANDWICH-CHAIN (Undated) — Product placement in TV shows is a reality the world over. But South Korea’s terrestrial stations are prevented from inserting commercial breaks during programming, meaning many Korean companies must be creative about getting their wares in front of viewers. As Korean dramas have become more popular with international audiences, global brands have pushed to be part of the action. And no company has pushed harder than the U.S. sandwich chain Subway. By Seth Berkman.
NETFLIX-PASSWORD-SHARING (Undated) — Netflix has started testing a feature that could prod users who are borrowing a password from someone outside their household to buy a subscription. The company said the feature was being tested with a limited number of users. It may signal a broader clampdown on the common practice of sharing passwords among relatives and friends to avoid paying for the popular streaming service. By Michael Levenson.
BILD-EDITOR-CONDUCT (Undated) — The editor-in-chief of Bild, Europe’s largest newspaper and an influential force in German politics and society, has taken a leave of absence while a law firm conducts an investigation into accusations made against him, the publication’s owner said. Julian Reichelt, the editor, denies accusations of misconduct, Axel Springer, Bild’s publisher, said in a statement. By Jack Ewing.
SMITH-COLUMN (Undated) — British media has traditionally presented a dynamic opposite to that of the United States. Here, we have radio screamers and spittle-flecked TV hosts, while broadsheet newspapers seek to balance both sides of a story. In Britain, the newspapers are often wildly partisan and the television is customarily staid. But Piers Morgan’s theatrics last week seemed to signal a shift, revealing how the forces driving the culture wars are not only about passionately felt ideology and opinion. They are also about money and opportunity. The Media Equation by Ben Smith.
KUSHNER-BROTHER-BUSINESS (Undated) — For most of its 12 years, Thrive Capital has been known as a fast-growing venture capital firm that struck some savvy deals, most famously an investment in Instagram that doubled in value within days. But for the past four years or so, the firm and its 35-year-old founder, Joshua Kushner, have become just as well known for something unrelated to the fortunes of the fund: Kushner’s older brother, Jared, a top adviser and son-in-law to former President Donald Trump. By Michael J. de la Merced.
CREDIT-SUISSE-WHISTLEBLOWER (Undated) — Seven years after Credit Suisse promised federal prosecutors that it would stop helping rich Americans hide their wealth from tax collectors, a whistleblower is contending that it continued to do just that, raising the possibility that the Swiss bank could face a fresh investigation and steep financial penalties. The allegations were made by a former Credit Suisse employee who said that the bank continued to hide assets for its clients long after it promised prosecutors it would close those accounts, according to copies of documents obtained by The New York Times. By Katie Benner and Michael Forsythe.
ECON-OPTIMISM (Undated) — Strange as it may seem in this time of pandemic, I’m starting to get optimistic. Predictions are a hard business, of course, and much could go wrong that makes the decades ahead as bad as, or worse than, the recent past. But this optimism is not just about the details of the new pandemic relief legislation or the politics of the moment. Rather, it stems from a diagnosis of three problematic mega-trends, all related. The Upshot by Neil Irwin.
OIL-PRICES (Houston) — Even as oil and gasoline prices rise, industry executives are resisting their usual impulse to pump more oil out of the ground, which could keep energy prices moving up as the economy recovers. Gas prices have risen about 35 cents a gallon on average over the last month, according to the AAA motor club, and could reach $4 a gallon in some states by summer. By Clifford Krauss.
—
