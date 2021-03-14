Here are the stories New York Times editors are considering for the Page 1 of Monday, March 15. To reach The New York Times News Service, email newsservice@nytimes.com. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService.
INTERNATIONAL
MEXICO-BORDER (Undated) — Pressure is building on the Mexican side of the border with the United States as migrants head to the frontier hoping to slip through, only to be deported by U.S. authorities, leaving local officials struggling to deal with the two-way traffic and buildup of families and despair. Many of the migrants said they had spent their life savings and gone into debt to pay off smugglers who falsely promised them that the border was open after President Joe Biden’s election. By Maria Abi-Habib.
BRITAIN-WOMEN-SAFETY (Undated) — When 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who disappeared as she walked home in London on March 3, was found dead a week later, it set off a social movement. Women from all walks of life are demanding safety from male violence — and demanding that the police, the government and men collectively be the ones to bear the burden of ensuring it. The Interpreter by Amanda Taub.
WASHINGTON
CAPITOL-RIOT-PROUD-BOYS (Undated) — Joseph Biggs, 37, and Ethan Nordean, 30, face some of the most serious charges stemming from the attack on the U.S. Capitol in January: leading a mob of about 100 Proud Boys in a coordinated plan to disrupt the certification of former President Donald Trump’s electoral defeat. But an examination of the two men’s histories shows that local and federal law enforcement agencies passed up several opportunities to take action against them and their fellow Proud Boys long before they breached the Capitol. By David D. Kirkpatrick and Alan Feuer.
STIMULUS-MIDTERM-ELECTIONS (Washington) — Triumphant over the signing of their far-reaching $1.9 trillion stimulus package, Democrats are now starting to angle for a major political payoff that would defy history: Picking up House and Senate seats in the 2022 midterm elections, even though the party in power usually loses in the midterms. Republicans need to gain only one seat in the Senate and just five in the House in 2022 to take back control. By Jonathan Martin.
VOTING-RIGHTS (Washington) — State and national voting-rights advocates are waging the most consequential political struggle over access to the ballot since the civil rights era, a fight increasingly focused on a far-reaching federal overhaul of election rules in a last-ditch bid to offset a wave of voting restrictions sweeping Republican-controlled state Legislatures. The federal voting bill includes a landmark national expansion of voting rights, an end to partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts and new transparency requirements on dark money financing elections. By Nicholas Fandos and Michael Wines.
U.S.-CYBERATTACKS (Washington) — The sophisticated hacks pulled off by Russia and China against a broad array of government and industrial targets in the United States — and the failure of the intelligence agencies to detect them — are driving the Biden administration and Congress to rethink how the nation should protect itself from growing cyberthreats. The hacks were detected long after they had begun not by any government agency but by private computer security firms. By David E. Sanger, Julian E. Barnes and Nicole Perlroth.
NATIONAL
CLERGY-VACCINE-MISSION (Undated) — Thousands of clergy members from a cross-section of faiths — imams, rabbis, priests, swamis — are trying to coax the hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19. By weaving Scripture with science, they are employing the singular trust vested in them by their congregations to dispel myths and disinformation about the shots. Many are even offering their sanctuaries as vaccination sites, to make the experience more accessible and reassuring. By Jan Hoffman.
NY-CUOMO-PRESSURE (Undated)— At the height of the pandemic, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called upon some of his most trusted emissaries to return to the fold to help coordinate the state’s coronavirus response, including Larry Schwartz, his former top aide who is now leading New York’s vaccination efforts. But with Cuomo facing concurrent scandals and calls for his resignation, Schwartz has taken on another role: as a political operative, asking state Democratic leaders to support the governor while continuing to discuss the urgent business of immunization. By Jesse McKinley and J. David Goodman.
NC-TOWN-RISING-SEA (Avon, N.C.) — The risk to tiny Avon from climate change is particularly dire — it is, after all, located on a mere sandbar of an island chain, in a relentlessly rising Atlantic. But people in the town are facing a question that is starting to echo along the American coastline as seas rise and storms intensify. What price can be put on saving a town, a neighborhood, a home where generations have built their lives? By Christopher Flavelle.
NY-BUILDING-IRISH (New York) — The American Irish Historical Society’s mansion on Central Park has long symbolized the ascent of immigrants in the United States. Now the sudden plan to sell the mansion has exposed the profound problems beneath its mansard roof — including a very public and nearly violent confrontation provoked by its executive director — and elevated what might be dismissed as an internal squabble to international embarrassment. By Dan Barry.
FINANCIAL
ECON-OPTIMISM (Undated) — Strange as it may seem in this time of pandemic, I’m starting to get optimistic. Predictions are a hard business, of course, and much could go wrong that makes the decades ahead as bad as, or worse than, the recent past. But this optimism is not just about the details of the new pandemic relief legislation or the politics of the moment. Rather, it stems from a diagnosis of three problematic mega-trends, all related. The Upshot by Neil Irwin.
OIL-PRICES (Houston) — Even as oil and gasoline prices rise, industry executives are resisting their usual impulse to pump more oil out of the ground, which could keep energy prices moving up as the economy recovers. Gas prices have risen about 35 cents a gallon on average over the last month, according to the AAA motor club, and could reach $4 a gallon in some states by summer. By Clifford Krauss.
CULTURE
GRAMMY-AWARDS (Undated) — The 63rd annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah from “The Daily Show" on Sunday, comes during a challenging time for the music industry — after a year of canceled tours, shuttered music venues and uncertainty around the short-term future of live music. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET. By Ben Sisario.
SPORTS
BKC-NCAA-TOURNAMENT (Undated) — The NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket will be announced on Sunday night. The entire 68-team tournament, which begins Thursday with four play-in games, is being staged in and around Indianapolis. By Billy Witz.
