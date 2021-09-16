In submarine deal With Australia, U.S. counters China but enrages France
President Joe Biden’s announcement of a deal to help Australia deploy nuclear-powered submarines has strained the Western alliance, infuriating France and foreshadowing how the conflicting U.S. and European responses to confrontation with China may redraw the global strategic map. France reacted Thursday with outrage to the announcements that the United States and Britain would help Australia develop submarines, and that Australia was withdrawing from a $66 billion deal to buy French-built submarines. Jean-Yves Le Drian, France’s foreign minister, told Franceinfo radio that the submarine deal was a “unilateral, brutal, unpredictable decision” by the United States.
Philippines is defiant as Hague court announces drug war inquiry
An attorney for President Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday that International Criminal Court representatives would be denied entry to the Philippines, a day after The Hague-based tribunal authorized a full investigation into Duterte’s bloody war on drugs. A panel at the court said Wednesday that the anti-drug campaign, which has left thousands dead, appeared to have been “a widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population.” Salvador Panelo, an attorney for Duterte, reiterated Thursday the president’s stance that the court had no authority to investigate him. Duterte pulled the Philippines out of the treaty that established the tribunal after it began its preliminary investigation.
Venezuela’s judicial system abets repression, says U.N. rights panel
Rather than upholding civil rights, Venezuela’s judicial system has served as an instrument of repression at the hands of political leaders and the security services at their disposal, United Nations human rights experts said Thursday. Growing political interference in the judicial system has eroded its independence and created an apparatus that provides legal cover for abuses that include extrajudicial killings, torture, sexual violence and enforced disappearances, a panel reported after a year’s investigation. Venezuela’s attorney general, Tarek William Saab, dismissed the findings Thursday, saying they were part of an effort “to sully the work of all officials, prosecutors of the justice system.”
At Least 9 Drown Swimming Off the Coast of Southern France
At least nine people were swept out to sea and drowned off the southern coast of France on Wednesday as high seas stirred up by strong winds created dangerous swells that caught the swimmers by surprise. Eric Brocardi, a spokesperson for the French National Federation of Firefighters, said authorities had expected rough seas, prompting advisories against or even banning swimming at certain beaches. Officials said the toll reflected the dangers of the Mediterranean Sea, considered to be generally calm but whose underwater currents can be treacherous. All but one of the people who drowned were in their 60s and 70s, according to local French news reports.
Russia to Open New Frontier in Space, Shooting First Full-Length Movie
The first satellite in space, the first dog, the first man, the first woman and now — if all goes as planned — the first movie. Russia took a step closer Thursday to claiming another record in space when a commission of medical and safety experts approved a plan for an actor and a director to blast off early next month to film the first full-length, fictional movie in space. “The Challenge” tells of a female doctor launched on short notice to the International Space Station to save the life of a cosmonaut. If filmed on schedule next month, it would beat Hollywood to low-Earth orbit.
