Woman’s Disappearance Prompts Outcry
Thousands of women across Britain have shared stories online of harassment and fear in public spaces after a woman went missing in London last week and a police officer was arrested in connection with the case. Many women urged authorities to make streets safer and address gender violence. The missing woman, Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, was last seen March 3 in south London. Many women said they were struggling to come to terms with the thought that Everard’s story — a woman wearing bright clothes and walking home alone at night on the street — could have been theirs.
European Countries Suspend Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine
Health authorities in three European countries on Thursday suspended use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine because of concerns that it might increase the risk of blood clots, but emphasized that they were taking action as a precaution and that there is no evidence of any causal link. Denmark acted after a 60-year-old woman who received a shot died after developing a blood clot. Several other European countries had recently stopped using doses from the same batch of the vaccine after reports of severe blood clots, and European drug regulators are investigating. In the flurry of suspensions Thursday, Norway and Iceland followed Denmark’s lead. Italy and Romania also paused shots, but from a different batch of the vaccine.
China Moves to Control Hong Kong’s Elections
China approved on Thursday a drastic overhaul of election rules for Hong Kong that would most likely bar many pro-democracy politicians from competing in elections, cementing Beijing’s grip over the territory. The National People’s Congress, China’s Communist Party-controlled legislature, voted almost unanimously to give pro-Beijing loyalists more power to choose Hong Kong’s local leader, as well as members of its legislature. The decision builds on a sweeping national security law for Hong Kong, imposed last year after months of protests, that authorities have used to quash opposition in the former British colony.
Tanzanian President’s Absence Fuels Speculation
Tanzanian President John Magufuli’s unusually lengthy absence from public view is fueling speculation that he is critically ill with COVID-19 and is being treated outside the country. The rumors started swirling this week after Tanzania’s leading opposition figure, Tundu Lissu, said Magufuli was infected with the virus and was being treated in a hospital in neighboring Kenya. In a text message, Lissu said he had it “from fairly authoritative sources” that the president was flown to Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, Monday night and checked into Nairobi Hospital, one of the largest private facilities in that country.
Students’ Pilgrimage Ends in Tragedy
The students from an Islamic middle school in Indonesia were on their way home from a trip to a pilgrimage site on the island of Java when their bus ran off the road Wednesday. The vehicle, carrying a total of 66 people — including the students from a school in Subang, their teachers and family members — plunged into a ravine, killing 29, including the bus driver. Eleven others were seriously injured. Police were still investigating the cause, said a police spokesman, Dedi Juhana, but a lack of skid marks on the road suggested that the brakes had malfunctioned.
Prince William Says Royals ‘Not a Racist Family’
Prince William on Thursday denied that Britain’s royal family was racist, in his first public comments after his brother, Prince Harry, and Harry’s wife, Meghan, alleged in a bombshell interview that a family member had raised concerns about their child’s skin tone. Asked by a reporter whether the royal family was racist, William said it was “very much not a racist family,” in remarks that were recorded and posted on social media. William also said he had not spoken with Harry since the interview, which aired Sunday in the United States and Monday evening in Britain.