After Breonna Taylor’s Death, Black Engagement in Kentucky Politics Soared
A year ago, a woman died as police gunfire ripped through the walls of her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky. For months, her death went largely unrecognized. Once more people took notice, though, the city was shaken. Protests rocked the downtown area as demonstrators demanded justice and erected a memorial in a prominent square. Breonna Taylor became a rallying cry, and when no officers were charged in connection with her death, which occurred during a botched drug raid, protesters returned to the streets. Another demonstration, on Saturday, the first anniversary of her death, drew hundreds. Activists were optimistic that the anniversary would further fuel a promising surge of civic engagement, particularly from Black residents.
More Travelers Passed Through U.S. Airports Friday Than Any Day Since March 2020
On Friday, 1.357 million people passed through U.S. airports, the highest number on any day since March 2020, just after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. The figures from the Transportation Security Administration represent welcome news for the aviation industry, which has been particularly hard hit during the pandemic. Still, nonessential flights go against the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which warned last week that even fully vaccinated people should avoid travel unless necessary. Plane travel remains relatively low in the United States; Friday’s figures are nearly 38% lower than on the same day in 2019, according to TSA data.
Will Republicans Pay a Price for Opposing the Relief Bill?
Republicans will pay a political price for opposing the $1.9 trillion relief plan signed into law by President Joe Biden this past week, right? Well, it is complicated. To shift public opinion, Republicans will have to settle on a clear argument against the legislation. They will be keeping a close eye on how the money is distributed, hoping to find waste or fraud they can highlight to undercut Biden’s policy agenda. One area ripe for discontent is the aid to state and local governments, which polls lower among Republicans than Democrats. But it will not be easy; Republicans are struggling to overcome deep divides in their ranks.
Hundreds of Tesla Workers Tested Positive for Virus after Musk Reopened Plant, Data Shows
More than 400 workers at a Tesla plant in Fremont, California, tested positive for the coronavirus between May and December, according to public health data released by a transparency website. Tesla CEO Elon Musk reopened the plant in May, in defiance of guidelines issued by local public health officials. Automakers across the country halted production and closed plants last year from mid-March until mid-May. After resuming production, other automakers publicly announced when workers tested positive for the virus and halted production to prevent further infection among employees and to disinfect work areas. Tesla, however, released little information about employee coronavirus cases.
After a 28-Year Ban, Alabama Could Allow Yoga in Public Schools
For nearly three decades, teaching yoga in Alabama’s public schools has been forbidden by the state’s school board. One lawmaker, Jeremy Gray, has been trying to change that since 2019. He made progress Thursday, when the state’s House of Representatives passed a bill that would override the ban. The bill, approved by a vote of 73-25, will soon be taken up by the Senate. It would override a 1993 school board regulation that says that “school personnel shall be prohibited from using any techniques that involve the induction of hypnotic states, guided imagery, meditation or yoga.” ALCAP, a church-supported group, intends to fight the bill.
‘I’d Much Rather Be in Florida’
Other than New York, no big city in the United States has been struggling with more coronavirus cases in recent weeks than Miami. But you would hardly know that if you lived there. Real estate agents cold-knock on doors looking to recruit sellers. The unemployment rate is 5.1%, compared to 9.3% in California. Children have been in classrooms since the fall. Yet Florida’s death rate is no worse than the national average. Patricia García, who moved from New York in 2017, said, “We have this reputation in Florida of being all Florida Man and crazyland. But I’d much rather be in Florida than California, New York or Chicago.”