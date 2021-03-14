New Suitor May Enter Fray for Tribune Publishing
A $630 million deal that would reshape the American newspaper industry has run into complications just one month after an agreement was reached, according to three people with knowledge of the matter. As a result, the New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital may have to fend off a new suitor, Maryland hotel magnate Stewart W. Bainum Jr., for Tribune Publishing, which owns The Chicago Tribune, The Daily News in New York, The Baltimore Sun and other newspapers, the people said. Bainum has taken a preliminary step toward making a bid for all of Tribune Publishing, the people said.
Payments Startup Stripe Surges to $95 Billion Valuation
Payments company Stripe is worth $95 billion after a new round of funding, making it the most valuable startup in the United States. The San Francisco and Dublin-based company said Sunday that it had raised $600 million in new funding from investors including Sequoia Capital, Fidelity Management and Ireland’s National Treasury Management Agency. The investment nearly triples Stripe’s last valuation of $35 billion. The funding comes amid a surge in the adoption of digital tools and services in the pandemic as more people live, work and make purchases online. That has fueled a wave of investment into tech startups, like Stripe.
Whistleblower Says Credit Suisse Ignored Deal to Stop Tax Evasion
Seven years after Credit Suisse promised federal prosecutors that it would stop helping rich Americans hide their wealth from tax collectors, a whistleblower is contending that it continued to do just that, raising the possibility that the Swiss bank could face a fresh investigation and steep financial penalties. The allegations, laid out in documents sent last week to the Justice Department and the IRS, were made by a former Credit Suisse employee, according to copies of the documents obtained by The New York Times. In 2014, Credit Suisse was fined a total of $2.6 billion.
Powerful German Editor, Accused of Misconduct, Takes Leave
The editor-in-chief of Bild, Europe’s largest newspaper and an influential force in German politics and society, has taken a leave of absence while a law firm conducts an investigation into accusations made against him, the publication’s owner said. Julian Reichelt, the editor, denies accusations of misconduct, Axel Springer, Bild’s publisher, said in a statement. Springer said it had no “clear evidence” of misconduct. The accusations were first reported by the magazine Spiegel, which cited half a dozen female employees who accused Reichelt of abusing his position of authority and creating a hostile work environment but did not provide further details.
Korean TV’s Unlikely Star: Subway Sandwiches
Product placement in TV shows is a reality the world over. But South Korea’s stations are prevented from inserting commercial breaks during programming, meaning many Korean companies must be creative about getting their wares in front of viewers. As Korean dramas have become more popular with international audiences, global brands have pushed to be part of the action. And no company has pushed harder than Subway, which has grown into the world’s largest fast-food chain by store count. Subway did not provide a total of how many Korean dramas its products had appeared in, but a tally by The New York Times counted appearances on 17 shows.
Netflix Tests a Clampdown on Password Sharing
Want to watch “The Queen’s Gambit” or “Lupin”? If you have been borrowing a Netflix password from a family member or friend, you may now have to pay up. Netflix has started testing a feature that could prod users who are borrowing a password from someone outside their household to buy a subscription. The company said the feature was being tested with a limited number of users. It may signal a broader clampdown on the common practice of sharing passwords among relatives and friends to avoid paying for the popular streaming service.