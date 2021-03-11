Unemployment Claims Fall, Fueling Economic Hope
Positive signs are emerging as restrictions on businesses lift and the pace of vaccine distributions ramps up. But millions remain unemployed, and many economists are cautioning that a return to pre-pandemic conditions could take months, if not years. That reality became all the more evident Thursday, when the Labor Department reported that a total of 709,000 workers filed first-time claims for state unemployment benefits in the week that ended March 6. Though the figure was 47,000 lower than the week before, it was still extraordinarily high by historical standards.
Labor Department Reverses Two Trump-Era Rules
The Labor Department announced two moves on Thursday to reverse rules issued under the Trump administration that narrowed the protection of federal law for millions of workers. One of the rules was likely to have deemed millions of workers in industries like construction and transportation — many of them gig workers — to be contractors rather than employees. The rule would probably have made workers like Uber drivers ineligible for the federal minimum wage and overtime pay, which apply only to employees. Industry officials have estimated that treating gig workers as employees can raise labor costs by 20% to 30%.
Wall Street Rides New Optimism to Record Heights
Wall Street’s rally stretched into a third day on Thursday, with the S&P 500 reaching a record high, as investors stopped worrying about inflation and rising interest rates and focused instead on what looks to be an increasingly peppy economic recovery. The S&P 500 rose 1%, climbing above its Feb. 12 closing high, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite jumped more than 2.5%, amid encouraging updates on the rollout of vaccines. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg now expect the economy to grow by 5.5% in 2021, up from expectations for a 4.1% growth rate just a month ago.
China’s Jaded Techies Find a Hero in Elon Musk
China is having its techlash moment. The country’s once-celebrated internet giants are now scorned for exploiting user data, abusing workers and squelching innovation. But there is one tech figure who has managed to keep the Chinese public in his thrall: Elon Musk. Whether out of hope, envy or morbid curiosity — like spectators hoping to see one of his rockets go down in a fiery blast — China cannot get enough of Musk. Tesla’s electric cars are big sellers in the country, and the government’s growing space ambitions have spawned a community of fans who track SpaceX’s every launch.
Why $4-a-Gallon Gas May Be Coming This Summer
Even before Congress approved the Biden administration’s historic pandemic recovery legislation, oil and gasoline prices were rebounding after last year’s collapse in fuel demand and prices. Gas prices have risen about 35 cents a gallon on average over the last month, according to the AAA motor club, and could reach $4 a gallon in some states by summer. While overall inflation remains subdued, some economists are worried that prices, especially for fuel, could rise faster this year than they have in some time. That would hurt working-class families more because they tend to drive older, less efficient vehicles.
European Central Bank Moves to Step Up Stimulus
The European Central Bank moved Thursday to counteract market forces that are driving up borrowing costs worldwide, saying it would speed up its purchases of government and corporate bonds to make sure that credit in the eurozone remained cheap. The bank had earlier allocated 1.85 trillion euros ($2.2 trillion) to fight the effects of the pandemic and keep borrowing costs low. That sum remains unchanged, but the bank will now buy bonds “at a significantly higher pace than during the first months of this year.”