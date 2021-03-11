SWM-COACHES-ABUSE (Moved March 9)
A New York Times News Service article about athletes’ accusations that coaches in synchronized swimming subjected them to emotional abuse misstated the age of Viktoria Reichova, a swimmer. She is 19, not 23.
OBIT-LAFEBER (Moved March 10)
A New York Times News Service obituary about historian Walter LaFeber misspelled on first reference the middle name of a historian of whom he was a disciple. He was William Appleman Williams, not Appelman.
OBIT-HILL (Moved March 10)
A New York Times News Service obituary about Charles Hill, a detective known for his investigations of art thefts, misstated the given name of the leader of a gang that stole 18 paintings from a mansion in Ireland in 1986. He was Martin Cahill, not Guy.
OBIT-JUSTER (Moved March 9)
A New York Times News Service obituary about Norton Juster, author of the children’s book “The Phantom Tollbooth,” misidentified the source of a quotation from the author and illustrator Maurice Sendak. It was an introductory essay in a 1996 edition of “The Phantom Tollbooth” — not of Sendak’s “Where the Wild Things Are.”
OBIT-MCDONALD (Moved March 9)
A New York Times News Service obituary about Allan J. McDonald, an engineer who warned of possible problems with the space shuttle Challenger, misspelled the given name of one of his daughters. She is Lora McDonald, not Laura.
OBIT-GOLDRICH (Moved March 4)
A New York Times News Service obituary about Henry Goldrich, of the Manhattan store Manny’s Music, referred incompletely to the ownership of the store before it was sold to Sam Ash in 1999. Goldrich and his sister, Helen Goldrich Burgauer, were co-owners from 1978 to 1991, when she sold him her share; he was not the sole owner in those years.
