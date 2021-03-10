OBIT-DUFFEY (moved March 3)
A New York Times News Service obituary about the academic and activist Joseph D. Duffey misstated the position he held at American University in Washington. It was president, not chancellor.
OBIT-JORDAN (moved March 2)
A New York Times News Service obituary about the civil rights leader and Washington power broker Vernon E. Jordan Jr. referred incorrectly to his choice of college. He enrolled in DePauw University although his mother had urged him to attend the historically Black school Howard University; he did not attend DePauw “at his mother’s urging.”
—
