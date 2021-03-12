Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Rain and snow showers this evening. Then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening. Then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.