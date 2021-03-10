ATLANTA -- Home Depot has announced plans to hire more than 3,000 workers in metro Atlanta to handle the spring buying season, roughly triple the number of seasonal hires a year ago.
The Vinings, Georgia-based home improvement giant, which has seen sales surge during the pandemic, is hiring for a range of full- and part-time positions in its stores, including customer service, the filling of online orders picked up by customers either in the store or on the curb, and overnight jobs unpacking freight and merchandise.
The company is hiring again now for positions in its warehouses. Those jobs typically involve replacing inventory or picking out and shipping orders.
Pay scales differ from job to job, and the company declined to offer specifics.
During the past year, Home Depot has been among the companies that has seen the strongest growth. Online orders account for much of the new business, with products often picked up at the store. However, the massive chain has also benefited from the number of Americans working at home who have decided to do home improvement projects -- or pay professionals to do them.
Both do-it-yourselfers and pros are major components in Home Depot's business, but it's the DIY crowd that has seen the sharpest increase, according to company officials.
The company finished its fiscal year with $132 billion in sales. It has 2,296 stores, 90 of them in Georgia. About 30,000 of Home Depot's 400,000 employees are in Georgia.
