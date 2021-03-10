Questions should be directed to Alan Gordon at 404-670-2987 or email coxnews(at)nytimes.com.
NATIONAL
VOTING-GEORGIA-ABRAMS -- ATLANTA -- Stacey Abrams said there should be a "hue and cry" from business leaders in opposition to far-reaching proposed voting restrictions in Georgia and other states instead of the more guarded response from corporate titans in the weeks since the measures were first introduced. The Georgia Democrat called on athletes and other activists to demand that businesses more forcefully speak out against restrictive proposals such as Georgia measures that would severely limit who could vote by mail. (Bluestein, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
COMMENTARY
MURPHY-COLUMN -- ATLANTA -- "Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break. You know, we have that in spades already." Do you remember that moment in presidential history, when former President Donald Trump picked up the phone and demanded that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger "find" enough votes in Georgia to overturn the November election in Trump's favor? Trump didn't get the 11,000 votes he wanted then, but it's easy to imagine Democrats losing at least that many votes in the next election if the Republican-led legislature approves the sweeping voting changes that have already passed at least one chamber this session. (Murphy, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
BUSINESS
HOME-DEPOT -- ATLANTA -- Home Depot, which has seen sales surge during the pandemic, is hiring for a range of full- and part-time positions in its stores, including customer service, the filling of online orders picked up by customers either in the store or on the curb, and overnight jobs unpacking freight and merchandise. (Kanell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
ENTERTAINMENT/ARTS
BOOKS-CANT-SLOW-DOWN -- ATLANTA -- While impossible to know at the time, 1984 was a pivotal year for pop music. Michael Jackson. Prince. Lionel Richie. The Police. Bruce Springsteen. Given the musical production of the year, it's surprising that it took so long for a patient researcher to mine the minutiae and momentousness. But after five years of deep exploration, author Michaelangleo Matos provides exhaustive, glorious detail about a key period of the music industry in "Can't Slow Down: How 1984 Became Pop's Blockbuster Year." (Ruggieri, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
ANDREW-JANNAKOS -- ATLANTA -- Andrew Jannakos would be the first to tell you about the influence of TikTok on his career. The burgeoning country star landed at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs recently with his breakout hit, "Gone Too Soon." But it was the power of the social media platform that catapulted the song into the mainstream with tens of millions of views of its video and more than 764,000 TikTok followers tracking his moves. (Ruggieri, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
SPORTS
BKC-GEORGIA-TECH -- ATLANTA -- Every up-from-oblivion story also carries a hint of mystery: If you're this good now, why didn't anybody see it sooner? Georgia Tech's Moses Wright has authored one of the more stirring tales of the athletic century, having grown from "zero-star recruit," to invoke Josh Pastner's boilerplate description, to the player of the year in the conference that cares most about the sport. But for all the column inches devoted to Wright's rise, some questions remain. Did he really play only one year of high school ball? Did he never bounce a basketball until he was beyond his 16th birthday? (Bradley, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
