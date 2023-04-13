I always wondered why gyms, nutrition programs, and all the other vendors who benefit from the “new year, new you” mantra don’t take advantage of the spring religious season. I mean, I get why January 1st is so attractive. “Start the new year off with new behaviors and habits!” That sure sounds great, but psychologically speaking, it doesn’t seem that sustainable to try and train your body into new behaviors when it’s the darkest, the coldest, and the most physically isolating time of the year. So, it’s no wonder that most new year’s resolutions fail. January should be when you practice great self-care — not when you try and psych yourself into some new fitness or diet regiment.
But for those of us who find spiritual enrichment in the great mysteries of Easter, Passover, Ramadan, the Spring Equinox, or many of the other spring-time divine festivals, now is perhaps an even better time than New Year’s Day to commit to those new resolutions and habits of the mind, body, or spirit.
Easter commemorates Jesus’ resurrection and a permeation of victory, freedom, and redemption into our own lives. Passover is the commemoration of freedom from enslavement and the majesty of God. Ramadan, the commemoration of revelation to the Prophet Muhammad — peace be upon him. And the Spring Equinox, new life in our natural world. My point is this; New Year’s is merely a secular way we count solar rotations, but these holidays are pinnacle opportunities to encourage us into living life with a new sense of opportunity. And from a psychological perspective, doesn’t it make more sense to encourage new behaviors just as the air is regaining its warmth, the days are getting longer, plants are beginning to blossom, and your S.A.D. is in full retreat.
Whether you are spiritual-but-not-religious, tied to a specific faith community, or religiously tied to secular life, both spiritually and psychologically speaking, if you wanted a do-over for your new year’s resolution … the time is now.
Forgive yourself for all the times you may have attempted resolutions in the past. Consider those for exactly what they were: learning experiences. Take some time, here and now, to recall what worked and what didn’t. Why? What triggers took you off the path and what reinforcements help you continue the course? Now look to your future. If you made a resolution, ask yourself if it’s worth resurrecting. If so, great. If not, then what might be a new resolution to help you live a healthier and more joy-enriched life? Picture it in your mind. And super importantly, picture all the benefits and freedom of this divine season wrapping you up and girding you like an industrial back brace.
This is the time to believe in yourself, believe in what you can do, and be willing to go for it. God believes in you. Nature is giving you countless examples around you that success is real and attainable. Now go forth and live into it!