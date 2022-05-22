BRATTLEBORO — Less than six months into the job, Town Manager Yoshi Manale submitted his resignation on Friday, saying he is not the right fit for the position. His last day will be June 3.
“Brattleboro is a beautiful town that I was excited to work in,” Manale said in a statement. “People here are warm, friendly, gracious, and welcoming. There are fantastic recreational opportunities, great local food, and outstanding cultural offerings. And, of course, it is located in a beautiful setting of mountains, ponds, and rivers.”
However, Manale noted that until he took this position in Brattleboro, the smallest community he worked in was almost five times that of this town. “The larger populations afforded me anonymity that I did not appreciate until now,” he said.
Manale was hired to replace Town Manager Peter Elwell, who retired at the end of 2021. In his brief time as town manager, Manale and the Select Board have faced significant community backlash since the town severed ties with Rescue Inc. following a contract dispute.
Manale explained in his statement that the town manager position is intended to be the administrative head of all the town departments, offering helpful, detailed information to the members of the select board and executing their will for the best of the residents. “In a small town like Brattleboro, I have quickly discovered that the prominence of this position creates drawbacks for me to fulfill the duties of the job most efficiently. I am not the right fit for this position,” Manale said.
“I am leaving with a sad heart,” he continued. “After consulting with the Select Board, I am sure that I have made the right decision to move on.”
Select Board Chairman Ian Goodnow issued a statement saying he accepts Manale’s resignation “with regret.”
“I understand that Yoshi would prefer to return to work in larger municipalities and we wish him the best with his future endeavors.”
Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland has agreed to serve as interim town manager until the Select Board is able to conduct a search and fill the position.