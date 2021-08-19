NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — On a recent afternoon, Augustine “Gus” Jammalo stood over a customer with white hair in the barber chair at Gus’ Barber Shop.
”I cut him when he had black hair,” Jammalo said. The two men chatted as Jammalo worked diligently on his hair with scissors and clippers.
After more than six decades of cutting hair in North Adams, Jammalo, 87, is giving his final cuts and retired Thursday.
“I love cutting hair,” he said. “I love the people. They tell you stories, good stories, bad stories. They died on me. It’s been a great life.”
He hears gossip, but said he is good at keeping a secret.
A shelf of tchotchkes hangs on the wall above the barber chair. An antique-looking cash register sits alongside another wall.
The Union Street space is home to more than a barbershop. Jammalo buys and sells coins there, and he created “Gus’ art gallery,” he said with a laugh, motioning to a corner of the store with paintings, including a large picture of the Hoosac Tunnel that Jammalo painted.
Inspired by Norman Rockwell, he loves to paint and has multiple photo albums in the shop that have photos of his paintings, many of them scenic views of the Berkshires.
Jammalo grew up in North Adams and started cutting hair in the late 1950s.
”Haircuts were a dollar. Kids’ [haircuts] were 75 cents,” he said.
After coming back from the Korean War, a friend encouraged him to become a barber, Jammalo recalled. He did not finish high school, and instead opted for barber school.
He worked in shops on River and Eagle streets before settling in at his current location in the 1960s, he said.
Jammalo also for a time ran a barbershop in Readsboro, and has many friends and admirers in Vermont.
In six decades of cutting hair, he has seen a lot of hairstyles.
“I’ve seen them all,” he said. “The DAs, the short haircuts, the crew tops, the fat tops. ... I’ve seen every one you can think of.”
When the Beatles rose to fame in the 1960s, many young people grew their hair out. That was bad for business, Jammalo said.
“All the barbers got wiped out,” he said.
Through his work, he has gotten to know a lot of people. Longtime customer Eugene Kemp told The Transcript in 2008 that he credited Jammalo with saving his life after Jammalo noticed a growth on his nose that turned out to be melanoma. Jammalo keeps a faded cutout of that article in his shop.
His family long has been encouraging him to retire, Jammalo said.
“My kids kept telling me to retire. I kept saying no. One day, I was driving down the road and I saw a guy fishing. I said, ‘That should be me.’”
He wants to retire while he is healthy — he still is able to do his morning pushups and take evening walks, he said.
Now, Jammalo is ready to close up shop for the last time.
“I’ve my fill of it,” he said, noting that he will miss seeing people in the shop. “It’s a pleasure cutting hair. It was never work. It’s a great job.”
When the door creaked open, a customer entered.
“How are ya? How ya doing?” Jammalo greeted the person, and the two chatted.