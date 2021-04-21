LONDONDERRY — Police are investigating gunshots fired into the front door of a home on Chaves Road in Londonderry late Monday evening.
Vermont State Police, in a news release, said John Ross, 54, reported that someone had fired multiple shots into his home at about 10:30 p.m. before fleeing the area in a vehicle.
Nobody was hit or injured.
Troopers searched the area Monday evening without any luck and detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation returned Tuesday morning to continue the investigation.
Detective Trooper Zachary Gauthier said the investigation showed that multiple bullets struck the home.
Evidence was collected at the scene and was transported to the Vermont Forensic Laboratory in Waterbury for analysis.
Residents in the area told police they heard the gunshots but did not see anything.
State Police said the Londonderry shooting is the third time someone has shot into an occupied dwelling in the past week in Vermont. None of the three are related, police said.
Nobody has been hurt in any of the three, but police said it poses a considerable danger of injury or death to those inside the home.
Anyone with any information about the Londonderry shooting incident should contact the police by calling the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600. An anonymous tip can be submitted online by logging on to https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.