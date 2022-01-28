TOWNSHEND — School nurses are dealing with a lot these days.
"This year has been worse than last year in terms of COVID," Jorda Daigneault, nurse at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, said at the West River Education District Board meeting Monday after getting a shout out from a student. "I've been called Nazi, fat ass, ignorant, uninformed, I'm a follower, a sheep, a sheeple, I can't think for myself. And that kind of rudeness, it came to a head two weeks ago. And we're all experiencing that kind of thing."
School nurses have been doing "amazing work to make us all feel comfortable and keep us healthy," said Ansley Henderson, a senior at L&G.
"This week has been a week from hell if you will," Meyer said. "A lot of COVID cases and stuff going on."
Daigneault said all four nurses in Windham Central Supervisory Union have been working seven days a week, keeping up with the increase in COVID cases after the Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks. They have been busy contact tracing, answering questions for students and families, and they're now getting or delivering rapid antigen tests to families.
"The guidance from the state changes frequently and it's really hard to keep up," Daigneault said. "The mask compliance has been difficult with some students still having trouble keeping them on properly. We have some really great families who reach out and if they have a question they ask it, which is great so that they can get clarification what's going going on. Then we have some terrible things that get done."
Crystal Corriveau of Windham sounded horrified by the name calling.
"As a parent," she said, "it really breaks my heart that the school nurses are going through that because we all have a choice. We can choose to send our kids to school or homeschool them, and if we're choosing to send them, we have to follow the guidance that our administrators ... are following from state health officials."
Corriveau thanked the staff for doing "a great job."
Windham Central School Nurse Abbey Welch said the nurses are trying to do their best by families and acknowledged that families are frustrated with the ever-changing protocols.
"So are we," Welch said. "It's extremely hard to try to keep up with it. We get not everybody believes in what the guidance is, and we totally understand that. And I think we have done a great job trying to support those families."
Board member Dana West asked if the board could offer any help.
"We get wonderful support from our leadership," Daigneault said.
At the request of Ryan Dunn of Brookline earlier in the meeting, the board agreed to revisit the district's mask policy. He said students are still getting infected with the virus and some districts have stopped requiring masks.
Transmission can still occur even with masking, said board member Drew Hazelton, who is chief of operations at Rescue Inc. and pointed out some masks are more protective than others. He said the request to revisit the policy seems reasonable.