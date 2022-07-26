The Green Mountain State ranks fourth among the states with the highest credit-card debt and is the least sustainable place in the nation to carry that debt, according to a new WalletHub study.
On Tuesday, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on the states' credit-card debts, noting that Americans began 2022 by owing more than $1 trillion to credit-card companies.
WalletHub researchers drew upon data from TransUnion, the Federal Reserve, the U.S. Census Bureau, and WalletHub's proprietary credit-card payoff calculator to determine the cost and time required to repay the median credit card balance in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Of neighboring states, New Hampshire was eighth highest credit-card debt, with Massachusetts ninth and New York 35th.
Findings
Vermonters hold a median credit-card debt balance of $2,181. The median cost of interest until payoff totals $216. For the average Vermonter, the expected payoff timeframe is 14 months and 12 days; the state also came in fourth worst payoff timeframe for credit-card debt.
Meanwhile, with the median income in Vermont at $49,689, the state ranks first as least sustainable state to hold credit-card debt.
When calculating, researchers assumed that consumers would pay an average 16.17 percent interest rate, based on the APR paid by existing cardholders, according to the average interest rate assessed on accounts with finance charges. The percentage was then used to compute the cost of paying off Vermont's median credit-card balance.
States were then ranked based on the proprietary credit card payoff calculators' output.
In releasing the study, WalletHub sought out expert commentary on the daily behaviors that lead people to amass credit-card debt.
"One is a failure to notice how the debt is piling up, along with a failure to calculate the costs of increasing debt. Another is taking the easy credit offers and becoming dependent on too many credit cards, while letting interest charges accumulate which begin to take a higher and higher proportion of income," said Rosabeth Moss Kanter, professor at Harvard Business School and the founding chairwoman and director of Harvard University Advanced Leadership Initiative.
For more on the study, visit bit.ly/3BgIFw7.