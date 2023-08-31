The Vermont Bowhunters Association is pleased to announce that membership applications for the 2023-24 season are now available. As an incentive, the organization will be raffling off a brand-new Prime Revex bow, donated by LL Cote of Errol, N.H. Anyone who signs up for a membership between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31 will be entered in the raffle. This is open to returning, renewing, and new members alike. The drawing will be held in early November.
Vermont Bowhunters Association is a 501c3 organization whose mission is “To unite the bowhunters of Vermont and to use their collective strength to work on behalf of current and future generations of bowhunters, and to foster, protect, and preserve the sport of bowhunting and archery.”
Visit www.vermontbowhuntersassociation.org for information on how to sign up for membership or receive an application by email, as well as the organization’s history, past and current work, programs, and events. The VBA can also be found on Facebook.