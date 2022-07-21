BRATTLEBORO — In a statement to the community, Interim Town Manager Patrick Moreland acknowledged the shock community members are dealing with after the discovery of a woman’s body Tuesday morning and the police shooting death of a person of interest in the case.
“Our community has been witness to a slowly unfolding tragedy,” stated Moreland, in a statement issued at just before 2 p.m. on Thursday. “While we are all still stunned by what has happened, the town of Brattleboro wants to acknowledge this heartbreaking moment on behalf of this community.”
Early Tuesday morning, the body of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., was discovered in her parked truck on Elliot Street in Brattleboro. That same day, Anderson’s ex-boyfriend, Matthew Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, Mass., was named as a person investigators wanted to speak with.
At just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, a Vermont state trooper conducting a neighborhood canvas in West Brattleboro spotted Davis walking along Western Avenue.
According to information from the Vermont State Police, after a brief chase, Davis, holding a knife, lunged at officers and was shot dead by Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson and Detective Sgt. Samuel Truex and Brattleboro Police Department Patrol Officer Ryder Carbone.
Late Thursday afternoon, Vermont State Police released the results of autopsies conducted on both Anderson and Davis at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington.
Anderson died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of her death is a homicide, the report stated. The state police is working with other law enforcement agencies in Massachusetts and New Hampshire to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death, including when and where she was killed and whether she was abducted.
The autopsy determined Davis died of gunshot wounds to the torso, and the manner of his death is ruled a homicide.
“This is a medical finding indicating the death of an individual was caused by the intentional act of another person and is not a legal determination regarding whether the shooting was justified. A ruling on the justification of the police use of deadly force will be made in separate, independent reviews by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the relevant county’s State’s Attorney’s Office,” the report stated
Anderson’s cellphone was among the evidence that investigators found in the area where Davis ran from police.
All three officers involved in the shooting of Davis have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into Davis’ shooting.
“Evidence, including body camera video, will be carefully reviewed as part of a thorough investigation being performed by the Vermont State Police,” stated Moreland. “We place our trust in this independent process. In the weeks and months that follow, details of this time will come into sharper focus. As we wait together, let us take a moment and remember the families of those that have been lost. Our hearts go out to them.”
When asked by the Reformer about signs that were posted at the Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Brattleboro Police Department, Moreland referred the newspaper back to the statement he issued.
Police Chief Norma Hardy and State’s Attorney Tracy Shriver also had no comment about the signs.
Anderson had been reported missing over the weekend. She had been last seen in Hudson, N.H., at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, driving a navy blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with Massachusetts license plates.
During a news conference at the Brattleboro Police Department about two hours before Davis was spotted on Western Avenue, Maj. Dan Trudeau, criminal division commander of the Vermont State Police, said it’s not clear how Anderson and her truck ended up in Brattleboro.
“We’re still looking into that,” he said. “There’s no firm connection to the Brattleboro or Vermont area that we’ve developed yet.”
Davis was sentenced in 2010 to four to nine years in prison after stabbing the lover of Davis’ ex-girlfriend, who is the mother to two of his children. That incident happened in Pittsfield, Mass. He was released from prison in 2015.