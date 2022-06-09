BENNINGTON — Key players in a hushed Bennington courtroom huddled around a prosecutor’s laptop computer Thursday to watch several moments of a police video showing a 15-year-old being held down for her own safety by three troopers as she had an emotional and physical meltdown.
Logan Morin, 15, charged as an adult with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a weapon, could be heard on the Vermont State Police video the morning after she was arrested, screaming and cursing at troopers as she repeatedly kicked and smashed her head into a wall during an emotional episode. Three troopers were needed to restrain the teenager during the episode in late May.
Morin was present at her Weight of Evidence hearing where the video was shown Thursday afternoon in front of Bennington Superior Court Judge Cortland Corsones via link from the Chittenden Regional Correctional facility, an adult jail, where she has been held since her arrest on May 26.
The age of the defendant has been an ever-present issue in the case. At one point in the hearing, the courtroom was cleared of members of the media and the public for confidential discussion and testimony to take place before being let back in.
The beginning of the hearing was dedicated to dealing with the location where Morin is currently housed — the Chittenden prison. At her arraignment in late May, representatives from the Department of Children and Families informed the court that there was no secure facility in which to place the teen, who was being held without bail for her own safety, the safety of the community, and because of the serious and violent nature of the crime. It was noted at the time that the Sununu Youth Services Center, in New Hampshire, might have a spot for Morin starting on June 9, but that turned out not to be the case. However, the judge was informed that there was a possibility of an opening in two weeks.
A weight of evidence hearing decides two things — whether the weight of the state’s evidence is “great” and there is enough evidence for a trial, and, in a more practical sense, whether a defendant shall be released on their own recognizance, held without bail, or released on bail with conditions of release. In Morin’s case, prosecutor Jarod Bianchi asked the judge to hold Morin where she is, in the adult jail, until a proper and secure spot in a facility opens for her.
Part of the reason Bianchi showed the police video and called for testimony from other police officers who have had contact with Morin was to illustrate to the court how quickly and violently she could escalate, get out of control, and show the need for a secure lock-up, even if that means an adult prison until a more adequate facility can accept her.
Defense Attorney Frederick Bragdon argued that the best-case scenario for Morin and her mental health would be to release her from the adult jail she now resides in without contact with anyone but her guards 24 hours a day, into the custody of her court-appointed guardian with the DCF, and for her to receive treatment as she awaits trial.
“Our statutes allow that the court uses the least-restrictive conditions when deciding these issues,” Bragdon said in his argument. “Incarceration is not considered a least-restrictive condition, and physically restrictive conditions should only be used in extraordinary circumstances. There are other conditions that have not been explored. Drug and alcohol treatment, mental health treatment, used as a compliant condition, which her guardian would have to assist her with.”
Bragdon went on to criticize the DCF for not finding adequate space for his client.
“DCF doesn’t get off on this because they get to claim it’s in the best interest of my client,” Bragdon said. “It is not. The testimony today only heightens that my client is in absolutely the wrong place, and DCF is shirking its responsibility. What we have here is a mentally ill or behavioral disorder, and both the DCF and the state, the only thing they can do for her is what we saw in that video. Hands-on, tie her down, tie her to a wall. That’s not a treatment for a 15-year-old child. Is that what we’ve come to?”
Morin is accused of a vicious and bloody beating with a pistol of a victim in Shaftsbury and for firing the loaded pistol near the face of a witness who tried to remove the gun from her hand. It isn’t clear whether Morin meant to fire the gun or if it went off accidentally during the altercation with the witness. However, she is not charged with attempted murder. Morin faces up to 20 years as an adult if convicted on both offenses.
Corsones informed the court that he would have a decision on Morin’s placement by Monday.