BENNINGTON — The announcement last week that Southwestern Vermont Medical Center is poised to expand its Emergency Room and open a new cancer center comes as the hospital — like those across the country — continues to struggle with staffing shortages at every level.
The hospital’s Foundation announced last week that it has raised $24 million for the expanded Kendell Emergency Department — now under construction — and front entrance, and the new Hoyt-Hunter Regional Cancer Center, which begins construction next year. A final $1 million will be sought from members of the community to reach the total $25 million price tag.
The hospital lost its full-time cancer specialist in December. It is using a temporary oncologist and oncology nurse practitioner for the next six months, and has hired a physician assistant with five years or more of oncology experience to start in the fall.
“Patients are being seen and treated here,” said Dr. Trey Dobson, chief medical officer for Southwestern Vermont Health Care. However, due to the staffing shortage, not everyone in need can get an appointment. Dobson said patients are going to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment (with a one-week wait period), Albany Medical Center (with about a three-week wait period), or some choose to seek treatment at a facility in Boston.
The new cancer center will be fully functioning with three oncologists, Dobson said, with no patients turned away. But at the moment, he’s working hard to hire just one. He said candidates have come forward and been interviewed, but no one has been the right fit — either from the oncologist’s view, or the hospital’s perspective. As he spoke with the Banner on Monday, he planned to speak by phone with a potential candidate at 4 p.m. that afternoon.
Dobson said he is optimistic SVMC will be able to hire two oncologists within the next 12 months for the new cancer center.
“We know we have patients in the community who need treatment; we know it’s the right thing to expand” the cancer center, he said.
“Health care is like any industry right now — staffing at all levels is quite difficult. We face the same concerns that other businesses face. In particular, it’s harder in a rural area,” Dobson said. He noted that one problem is the lack of employment for the spouses of medical staff in planning a move to Bennington County.
“We’ve always had some barriers due to not being in an urban area. But the current workforce shortage makes it very difficult for services that are essential and must operate on a day-to-day basis,” he added. Emergency room and oncology services require that full-time staffing capability.
But the shortage isn’t limited to specialties. Dobson said SVMC is facing a shortage of general practice providers, as well, with only the Northshire Campus in Manchester and SVMC Pediatrics in Bennington accepting new patients. He said as new practitioners are coming on board, some general practitioners are retiring.
“We’re playing catch-up all the time,” he said. “We are competing for the same small group of people as other small areas around the state and the country” — those who want to provide primary care in a rural setting. “Those people do exist, but not many of them.”
The emergency room expansion will make care more efficient, but not require additional staffing.
Dobson said he is asked daily about staffing issues, and he takes that public concern seriously.
“I’m careful not to dismiss it. We hear you and we also feel this pressure, and are working hard” to recruit new medical staff to meet the demand. “We really recognize the problem. It is very important to the community.”