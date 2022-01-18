BENNINGTON — Leonard Forte, who successfully fought extradition to Vermont for decades to avoid a retrial of his 1988 sexual assault case before passing away in December, died of a sudden cardiac arrest brought on by long-standing atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and poorly controlled diabetes and hypertension. That was the finding contained in Forte's official Florida death certificate, obtained Tuesday by the Banner. He passed away on Dec. 22 at the age of 80.
Forte's death could potentially trigger a dismissal of charges against him 'without prejudice' and the expungement -- or removal -- of the official record of the case. But the Bennington County State's Attorney's office plans to argue in a motion before Superior Judge Cortland Corsones today that all records pertaining to the three counts related to his sexual assault of a minor case be preserved for all time.
"To seal or expunge the records in these cases would be the final miscarriage of justice in a case in which the interests of justice have never been served," said Linda Purdy, Deputy State's Attorney. "The interests of justice must now apply to the victim, who was 12-years-old when she was sexually assaulted, and 14 when she testified 33 years ago, and who has fought hard and long for her day in court again."
Under Vermont law, sealing and expungement happen automatically within 60 days of dismissal unless either party objects in the interest of justice. If a party objects, the court must set a hearing to determine if sealing or expunging the record serves the interest of justice. That hearing takes place today in Bennington.
Forte, a former Suffolk County N.Y., District Attorney's Office investigator, had delayed facing justice for over 30 years over allegations that he repeatedly raped and molested his daughter's 12-year-old friend at his vacation home in Landgrove, Vermont in the 1980s. His defense team used Forte's health history and legal loopholes to allow him to avoid extradition to Vermont and instead stay in his LaBelle, Florida home for decades as the judicial system played out his case. This past December, a Vermont Supreme Court ruling allowed for his extradition back to the Green Mountain state.
Forte died shortly after that ruling was released. According to the death certificate, Forte had a sudden, fatal heart attack. Forte had cardiovascular disease and poorly treated diabetes and hypertension, contributing to the cardiac event. It also mentions other significant health issues that might have contributed to his demise, including myocardial infarction, history of stroke, atrial fibrillation, ischemic cardiomyopathy, as well as a long history of tobacco use. There was no autopsy performed.
According to the paperwork filed with the court by Purdy, "The defendant is charged with three counts of sexual assault of a minor. The matter was originally tried in 1988, resulting in the defendant's conviction on all counts. The trial judge subsequently set aside the convictions, based on his belief that the female prosecutor was too angry and emotional during the trial.
"For eight years, the State unsuccessfully sought to reinstate the defendant's convictions, which it maintains were set aside based on the court's bias against a female prosecutor. After these attempts failed, the case was set for retrial," she continued.
The motion goes on to document the decades-long fight to bring Forte back to Vermont to face justice. It then ends with the poignant reasoning behind the decision to file the motion.
"The Victim has waited decades for the retrial and ultimately has been denied access to justice," the motion stated. "Expungement would amount to the court permanently deleting any record in this case, as if the victim had never reported, the defendant had never been charged, and as if there had been no trial resulting in convictions that were set aside -- in fact as if this case never existed at all.
"The victim of the assault, Michele Dinko, 47, a trauma nurse in Long Island, N.Y., says she agrees with what prosecutors are trying to do.
"What happened in my case should never happen again, and that should be seen … forever," Dinko said.