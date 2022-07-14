BENNINGTON — Bennington Police and several other law enforcement agencies, including the Manchester Police Department, pulled off simultaneous, noontime raids into two separate apartments on opposite sides of town on Thursday.
Police arrested several people with ties to the Springfield, Mass., area, allegedly members of the O Block Gang, in the raids. They collected multiple loaded firearms, suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, powdered cocaine and over $8,000 in cash. Bennington Police said officers are working with members of the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office, as several of those arrested were juveniles from out of state.
“Members of the Bennington Police Department will continue our efforts making Bennington a safe community for all,” Chief Paul Doucette said in a statement Thursday evening. “Today’s joint operation is a result of investigations by the Bennington Police Department, Manchester Police Department and the Homeland Security Unit. The Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office has been very supportive in these investigations, as well. We look forward to continued support from members of the Bennington community in our efforts to remove illicit narcotics from our communities.”
The first raid occurred at 111 McCall St. While several young children watched from in front of a neighboring apartment, police swooped in and arrested known individuals and seized several hundred bags of suspected illegal drugs.
At the same time on the opposite side of Bennington, a second raid occurred at 202 Beech St., Apt. 6. Several people were located in an upstairs bathroom, and two others were also under arrest in minutes. Police spotted someone throwing a handgun and a fanny pack out of the bathroom window as police were gaining access to the building. Police found a loaded gun with a scratched-off serial number, and several thousand dollars in cash and a quantity of crack cocaine from inside the fanny pack.
Christopher Arroyo-Cruz, of the O Block Gang, was walked out of an apartment on Beech Street by police.
All suspects were taken to the Bennington Police Department for questioning and processing. Further information was not available as of press time.