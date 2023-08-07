WESTON — While the nonprofit that owns the historic Weston Playhouse has been forced to cancel its annual antique show, it has also committed to making the theater more flood-resistant.
Bob Brandt, a member of the Weston Community Association Board of Trustees, said the board met in a special session on August 2. While the board was ”confronted by the inevitable” and canceled what would have been the 63d Weston Antiques Show, it also resolved to strengthen the theater against future catastrophic weather events.
The July 10 storm caused far more damage to the historic theater than Tropical Storm Irene, as the flood waters from the West River rose through the theater floorboards. Pressure from the rising waters blew out basement windows, and several feet of mud inundated the basement.
According to Brandt, the cleanup alone cost $440,000; and that’s not including $32,000 for renting a pair of emergency generators at $1,000 per day for 16 days. In the meantime, the Weston Theater Co. was forced to move a production to its Walker Farm stage, and postpone or cancel additional performances.
“We had about 30 inches more water in the building than we did with Irene,” Brandt said of the storm damage. ”Unlike Irene, water came into the theater itself."
A pair of fire suppression systems were damaged in the flood, and the fire marshal will not allow public events at the theater until those systems are operational, Brandt said. “The latest estimate is three to four months” for that work to be complete, he said. Insurance will partially cover those costs.
Other buildings, businesses and infrastructure in Weston's village center were also badly damaged by the flooding.
As for future improvements, the Weston Community Association has committed to storm-proofing the theater for the future.
“This is the second ‘Storm of the Century’ in just 12 years. I think we need to change our definitions, our nomenclature,” board President David Raymond said in a news release. “We’re looking at a new paradigm; maybe a new normal. And we’ve got to be prepared.”
All electrical and mechanical controls, including the fire systems, will being moved above grade, the nonprofit said. Heating boilers that were downstairs will also be moved and eventually replaced by in-wall heat pumps. The windows that were breached by the flood waters will be sealed. And enhanced barriers between the building and the river are being explored.
The Weston Theater Co. and the Weston Community Association share the cost of insurance on the property, Brandt said. It remains to be seen what part of those costs will be covered by disaster relief through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
A nonprofit will likely undertake a capital campaign to fund those improvements, Brandt said. In the meantime, donations can be sent to the Weston Community Association, PO Box 126, Weston, VT, 05161.
The good news for the Weston Community Association is that its other properties were not heavily damaged in the storm, Brandt said. Among those properties are Cold Spring Brook Park and three buildings including the Farrar-Mansur House, built in the late 18th century by Oliver Farrar.
A dam owned by the association has been inspected and does not have any significant problems as a result of the storm, Brandt added.