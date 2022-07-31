Basketball legend Bill Russell died Sunday at age 88. Among his accomplishments, Russell led the Boston Celtics to 11 NBA championships.
“The only thing we know for sure about superiority in sports in the United States of America in the 20th century is that Bill Russell and the Boston Celtics teams he led stand alone as the ultimate winner,” wrote journalist Frank Deford in a 1999 Sports Illustrated article.
Russell’s accomplishments on the basketball court were matched by his commitment to civil rights. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-President Barack Obama in 2010 for his athletic prowess and his human rights work.
