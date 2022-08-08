BENNINGTON — Raul Cardona, wanted for the murder of a man on Pleasant Street on Aug. 3 in Bennington, turned himself in to the Bennington Police Department on Monday, where he was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder in the death of Patrick Mullinnex.
Cardona, 28, from Springfield, Mass., is being held without bail until his arraignment in Bennington Supreme Court on Tuesday afternoon. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years to life if convicted.
The Bennington Police Department investigated the murder of Mullinnex on Aug. 3 at approximately 9:15 a.m. at 324 Pleasant Street, Apt. #1 in Bennington. Police officers responded to the location after receiving a report of a male with a gunshot wound to the chest in the residence. Bennington Police officers located Mullinnex on the floor and determined he was deceased. During the investigation, the Bennington Police Department learned the apartment was the location of a person currently on parole and supervised by the Vermont Department of Correction.
An arrest warrant for Cardona was issued on Aug. 4. Police believed at the time that he likely had returned to Massachusetts.
“The arrest of Raul Cardona this afternoon removes a dangerous offender from the streets of Bennington," said Police Chief Paul Doucette shortly after the arrest. “His violent actions on Pleasant Street placed many people in fear for their safety for five days. The tireless efforts of our investigators, along with investigators from our partner law enforcement agencies, brought resolution to this violent murder. We will continue working to keep the members of the Bennington community safe.”
Police said no further information was available on press deadline.