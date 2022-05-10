BENNINGTON--Max Misch, self-proclaimed white nationalist and Iraqi combat veteran, will plead guilty to a single hate crime charge and a charge of aggravated domestic assault in a just-released plea arrangement with prosecutors.
As part of the deal, prosecutors will dismiss numerous other charges, including a second aggravated domestic assault, obstruction of justice, two disorderly conduct charges, one hate crime, and a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.
All told, Misch will face a one to three sentence, all suspended, with a two-year probation. He was initially facing up to 35 years behind bars if convicted on all charges, with a possible $60,000 fine.
The initially proposed draft, written by his defense team, had Misch pleading to charges other than a hate crime. The Banner broke the story in April when a copy off the proposed plea deal was leaked. After continued negotiations on both sides, and strong reactions by the Rutland NAACP and former Bennington Rep. Kiah Morris, prosecutors continued their push for Misch to plead to at least one of the hate crimes. The final draft included one of the hate-related disorderly conduct charges and one hate crime to be dismissed.
According to a police affidavit, the hate crime charge stemmed from an incident on July 5, 2021, in which Misch allegedly used the words “white power” and the "N" word, along with other racial language during an altercation with two teenagers. The aggravated domestic assault charge stemmed from an incident on Dec. 24, 2020 in which he allegedly re-broke his girlfriend’s mending arm during an altercation in his apartment.
By pleading guilty to aggravated domestic assault, a felony, Misch will no longer be allowed to own or possess firearms legally in Vermont. Misch still faces three counts of violations of conditions of release and a single charge of possession of large capacity ammunition feeding devices dating back to 2018, which are not part of the plea deal. The ammunitions charge made it all the way to the Vermont Supreme Court, when Misch claimed the charge violated the Vermont Constitution. The Supreme Court later rejected his argument and pushed the case back down to Bennington Superior Court, where it is still pending.
Misch is currently out on bond with a 22-hour home curfew. He is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on May 24.