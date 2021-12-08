WILMINGTON — Masks are again required in businesses and town offices in Wilmington.
“Yesterday was a very timely day to pass the mask mandate because Vermont hit an all-time record for the number of people in ICUs,” Select Board Vice Chairman John Gannon, who also serves as a state representative for the Windham-6 district, said in an interview.
On Tuesday, the Select Board voted unanimously to adopt a mask mandate in response to COVID-19. The town had rescinded one in June after state and federal guidelines changed to say that vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks inside public places unless required by an establishment or municipality.
The town received emails and letters on the issue ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, Gannon said. He estimated the town heard from more supporters than those opposing the measure.
Brian Holt, co-owner of 1A Coffee Roasters, said he suggested alternatives for businesses that made improvements to their air purification systems.
“We’ve made a financial investment so there should be exceptions for businesses that did other things to clear the air and make it safe for everyone,” Holt said, adding that several people were upset that it didn’t seem like board members deliberated about the issue at the meeting and already had their minds made up. “It just seemed a little bit strange.”
Holt noted he always wears a mask and is pro-masking but he feels businesses should have flexibility. He credits an air system at 1A with preventing COVID-19 infection.
Downtown organization Wilmington Works Program Coordinator Meg Staloff said her group supported the measure.
“I think only a couple of people in the audience weren’t wearing masks,” Town Manager Scott Tucker said. “One individual said he didn’t intend to wear a mask. Two people from Whitingham questioned the science and the validity of the science.”
Others are happy the town is mandating masks in indoor public spaces, Tucker said.
“This is just looking at the number of hospitals and ICU beds that are filled and trying to help from a public health standpoint and weighing in as local government,” he said.
Tucker said town staff have connected with Wilmington Works and Southern Vermont Deerfield Valley Chamber of Commerce, which will help spread the word about the mandate. He also plans to share information with members of the media and in town newsletters.
Following a law passed during a special legislative session late last month just for the purpose of allowing municipalities to adopt mask mandates, the board will review the mask mandate in 45 days then every 30 days after. The measure immediately went into effect.
The new law allowed for such quick adoption, Gannon said. He pointed out a typical municipal ordinance, such as the one the Select Board passed Tuesday to not allow Ray Hill Road to be used as a through road, requires 60-day notice before taking effect.
Currently, the mandate doesn’t have any penalties. Gannon said just like the last time, the board feels the better approach is education rather than enforcement.
“It’s just encouraging people to do the right thing,” he said. “We don’t want to have fights with people.”
Businesses will be required to post signs about masking, Gannon said.
“Most businesses have a sign up now, some just stating a preference for people to wear a mask and others requiring it on their own,” he said.