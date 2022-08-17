BURLINGTON — A longtime Bennington area resident has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington to two federal gun and drug charges from 2021.
Logan Foster, 30, of Arlington admitted in court he lied twice on a federal purchase form while buying a 9-mm pistol at the Bennington Armory, a local firearms store at 447 Main St. on Jan. 22, 2021.
Foster had claimed on the form he was buying the gun for himself and that he was not an unlawful user of, or addicted to controlled substances. Both statements were false, Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Perella said in court on Tuesday. He said Bennington Armory never would have sold the gun if the clerk knew Foster had lied.
The handgun was later exchanged for drugs with a dealer from the Springfield, Mass. area, court records show. Less than six months after the purchase, the 9-mm handgun was recovered at a crime scene in Holyoke, Mass., federal officials said.
Foster also pleaded guilty at the hearing to a felony charge of selling heroin and crack cocaine in the Bennington area with an undisclosed co-conspirator between July 2020 and March 2021.
As part of his plea agreement, Foster approved the forfeiture of the 9-mm handgun and a Palmetto State Armory AR-15 rifle seized by the Bennington Police Department as part the criminal investigation on March 25, 2021.
He also agreed to forfeit $4,587 impounded by Bennington Police in the case.
The federal charges are part of an ongoing joint investigation by Bennington Police, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives into serious drug and gun activity in the area.
Foster has a significant history of illegal drug use and failure to comply with court orders, Perella said.
“I’m detoxing hard,” Foster told police when arrested on the federal charges on April 15, Perella said in court papers.
Foster, who faces various state charges, said Tuesday he wanted to resolve his federal charges. Foster had said at an earlier court hearing he had been treated previously for narcotic addiction at Serenity House.
According to the signed plea agreement, Foster and his co-conspirator would drive together to Springfield, Mass., to pick up heroin and crack cocaine. The two men would sometimes pay others with controlled substances to drive them to pick up drugs, the agreement said.
In March 2021, Foster and his co-conspirator, in order to get to Springfield, Mass. to pick up controlled substances, recruited two people to rent vehicles. Foster and the co-conspirator paid one person with crack cocaine and money, while the other was reimbursed with crack cocaine, court records show.
When they returned to Bennington, Foster and his co-conspirator would work together to sell some drugs to their customers, in part, to support their own addiction, records show.
Bennington Police seized the $4,587 from a rental vehicle used by Foster and the co-conspirator on March 25, 2021, the plea agreement stated. The cash was proceeds from drug trafficking, Foster said in his signed plea agreement.
Bennington Police executed a search warrant at Foster’s apartment at the Mid-Town Motel at 107 West Main St. on March 25, 2021. As police officers approached, two people were spotted leaving the scene in a 2020 Nissan Versa.
Police stopped the car and the two occupants were later identified as Foster and Cassandra Bushee, then-27, of Bennington, police said. They were detained while the warrant was fulfilled.
Police said they located several plastic bags in the apartment containing white residue suspected of being cocaine, several tinfoil pieces with black residue that was suspected of being heroin, digital scales and glassine packages.
A second search warrant was granted for the Nissan. Police found 18 grams of suspected cocaine, 20 glassine bags of suspected heroin, glassine bags containing suspected heroin residue, drug paraphernalia, cellphones, digital scales, the $4,587 in cash, a Palmetto State Armory AR-15 rifle with two loaded 30-round magazines, and a Taurus 9-mm handgun with a loaded magazine. The AR-15 and Taurus 9-mm were found each with a round in the chamber.
Judge Christina Reiss ordered the U.S. Marshals Service to continue to hold Foster pending his sentencing. It is tentatively set for Dec. 9 in Burlington.
Reiss ordered a Pre-sentence Investigation Report by the U.S. Probation Office.
Foster faces a maximum of 20 years in prison on the drug case, followed by between three years and lifetime federal supervision. He also faces up to a $1 million fine.
The false gun statements carry up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervision and up to a $250,000 fine.