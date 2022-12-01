BURLINGTON — A woman is suing Mount Snow for negligence after slipping on ice at the Carinthia base lodge.
The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court District of Vermont seeks a trial by jury for negligence on the resort’s part. Anna Niewodniczanska and Jacek Osuchowski, the plaintiffs, are a husband and wife from New Jersey.
Niewodniczanska bought a Mount Snow lift ticket to ski at Mount Snow on Feb. 13, 2021, the same day she fell while exiting the Carinthia Lodge within 10 feet of the exit and entrance door, according to the complaint. She “immediately felt extreme pain in the right hip and upper leg after she fell,” the complaint states.
Mount Snow, her lawyers at Tepper Dardeck & Levins of Rutland allege, has the legal obligation to keep the place where she fell “reasonably safe for use by its customers.” They called the resort “legally responsible for injuries when it does not take action to prevent foreseeable and unsafe conditions at Carinthia Lodge.”
Mount Snow, they said, “failed to spread salt, sand or other material to the icy area” and to warn customers that the surface was icy. As a result, they contend, Niewodniczanska suffered fractures to her upper leg bone in the hip area.
Surgery was performed on her on Feb. 14, 2021 to stabilize the broken bone and fragments, according to the complaint. She is said to have stayed at the hospital for four days.
Her lawyers said a medical provider at home told her a second surgery was needed. The fragments were put into better alignment during a March 1, 2021 surgery, according to the complaint.
“During recuperation, Anna Niewodniczanska attended multiple physical therapy visits,” the complaint states. “After approximately 20 physical therapy visits, she felt a stiff right knee to be limiting the physical therapy. A knee examination revealed that further surgical treatment was recommended.”
On May 1, 2021, the complaint states, additional surgery was performed then range of motion in her knife was restored.
Because of the injury, Niewodniczanska claims she was unable to work as a teacher for nine weeks and continues to experience pain.
“Activities of daily living, such as housework, yardwork, exercise, sports and other recreational activities are not done at all or are done with pain and discomfort because of the fall on ice at the Carinthia Lodge,” the complaint states. “Associations with friends and family have been limited because of the injury. She has incurred significant medical expenses and will likely continue to incur medical expenses relating to this injury.”
Another claim in the lawsuit, a count of consortium, claims that Osuchowski “had his wife’s affection, companionship, and love taken from him [and] has experienced emotional stress because of the injury to his wife.”
Quinn Kelsey, a spokeswoman for Mount Snow’s parent company Vail Resorts, said the company does not comment on pending litigation.