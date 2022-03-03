BRATTLEBORO — What does Eugene Sidoronok want Americans to know about Ukraine?
“We are strong, we believe in ourselves, and we need your support,” Sidoronok said. “It is very important now to draw the attention of the world community as much as possible to the fact that our nation is now being destroyed and [to] stop it. … Help in any way you can, informationally, financially, physically.”
Sidoronok, 41, is an IT executive for Boston Unisoft Technologies, a sister company of Vermont News & Media, owned by Guilford’s Paul Belogour. He lives in the city of Dnipro, Ukraine, with his wife and 4-year-old son.
“This is my city, the city of my close people, the city of my ancestors,” Sidoronok said.
At the moment, the Sidoronoks are sheltering with his co-worker and close friend, Eugene Shcherbak, and his family. There, they ready themselves to defend their homeland. On Tuesday, fighting was within 125 miles of his location, with rocket attacks in all directions.
The head of sales for Boston Unisoft hasn’t shot a gun since a trip to the U.S.
“I've fired 10 shots in my life,” Sidoronok said.
While there have been reports of Ukrainian citizens being armed with military-grade weapons, Sidoronok reports that he isn’t one of them.
“I don't have a weapon. But I have an ax, shovel and [pitch]fork. My family and I will defend our land with everything that is at hand, and I don't worry,” Sidoronok said. “Everyone is on defense.”
Sidoronok said “the first couple of days were scary” during the invasion and when combat broke out. Since, the nights have been calm, with the two families keeping themselves buoyed and “in good shape.”
Reports from the frontlines are grim, however, as relayed by the IT sales director.
“Today in Kyiv, a family was destroyed on the street with a rocket,” Sidoronok said. “And this happens all the time during hostilities.”
Russian aggression has only unified the country, which is marked by multiple regional and ethnic groups, Sidoronok reported. The country’s two dominant groups are Ukrainian, at 78 percent, and Russian, 17 percent. The rest are Belarusian, Moldovan, Crimean, Bulgarian, Hungarian, Romanian, Polish, Jewish and others, according to the CIA Factbook.
“Ukraine before the war was different. Someone wanted to speak Russian, someone Ukrainian. Someone went to the Catholic Church, someone to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, someone to the Russian Orthodox Church, someone to the synagogue, someone to the mosque,” Sidoronok said.
Politics was the same way, with the people split over favorites and factions.
“Now, all Ukrainians are united. There is one goal — to protect their land. There is only one job — the defense of the state. No one thinks about their own profit and income. Everything is for the front. Everything is for victory. People donate cars, money, things, food for the defenders: the military and volunteers,” Sidoronok said. “Everyone has one goal — to save Ukraine, a free, democratic state.”
He said the country is especially united under “the most important Ukrainian … our president, Volodymyr Zelensky.” Newsweek reports an approval rating for Zelensky of 90-plus percent.
If given the chance to speak directly to the Russian troops, Sidoronok said he would tell them to come to their senses, and to realize that there will be no forgiveness for the deaths of innocent Ukrainians.
“We saw the Russian world when you destroyed our cities and killed our civilians. Look at … how your government uses you. Stop being cattle to be slaughtered,” Sidoronok said. “Remember, that for a person, the main thing is freedom.”
To the Russian people back home, Sidoronok urges them to “go to the streets, and stop the deaths of your loved ones.”
To Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, Sidoronok quotes a Ukrainian border guard slain at the outset of the war, one of 13 sentinels on Snake Island, or Zmiinyi Island, who faced imminent death from offshore Russian warships.
“‘[Expletive] you.’ This in Russian means, ‘Go home with your army while [you can],’” he said. “Ukraine will stand, or there will be scorched earth.”
