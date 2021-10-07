HALIFAX — Town employees will again be paid late due to orders not being signed by Select Board members on time.
“This has been going on for a month and a half now, where they either didn’t do the order because they thought it was not important enough and that it could wait a few days, or they are not making the effort to find the orders,” Patty Dow, town treasurer and town clerk, said in an interview Wednesday. “I just want them to do what they’re supposed to do and pay attention. That’s all I want. This isn’t a new issue. I’ve been battling this for months.”
Dow can’t sign off on payroll or other bills for things like electric or insurance unless she has orders signed by a majority of the board. Since her start as treasurer in 2005, she said, she hadn’t experienced this issue until the community voted at annual Town Meeting in March to expand from a three-person to a five-person Select Board.
Select Board Vice Chairman Peter Silverberg said board members “certainly don’t want to see payroll delayed at all.”
“We hired a new Select Board Secretary/Administrative Assistant last night,” he said Wednesday in an email response to the Reformer. “We will work with that person to assure that delays are avoided.”
Tuesday’s order marked the third one in a row in which a majority of board members didn’t sign an order at their meeting, Dow said.
“My hands are tied,” she said. “I can’t do payroll. I can’t pay any bills. They seem to be more interested in creating policies and creating rules of procedure instead of doing the work that makes the town run, like paying the bills.”
Town employees usually get paid on a Thursday. Dow said she needs to be able to process orders before the end of the prior workday in order for the town’s bank to make direct deposits into employees’ accounts.
So far, the town hasn’t missed payroll. Payments have just been late, Dow said.
“Last time, it was one day late, which doesn’t sound bad,” she said. “But when people are expecting to be paid on Thursdays and if that doesn’t happen, their bills don’t get covered.”
Dow said so far, no vendors have become angry enough to stop giving the town credit.
Longtime board member and chairman Lewis Sumner always signs the orders, Dow said, but newer members will forget.
“It’s not anything against me or anyone else,” Dow said. “They’re not withholding. I think they are forgetting. I’ve heard on multiple occasions that they were too busy to come in to sign them but I don’t get the feeling that it was malicious at all.”
Dow said even though payroll might only be one day late, employees are still getting angry. She noted several employees hold a few positions within the town and payment for each essentially adds up to what one might get for a full-time job.
“My paycheck, while small, did not get issued this month (yet),” William Moore, assistant town clerk, assistant town treasurer, zoning administrator and elected trustee of public funds, said in an email to the Reformer. “Last month, it was late. The prior three months, the pay was issued without an executed warrant, which is against policy.”
A regular Select Board agenda item for signing the orders was recently deleted. Dow has requested it be added back again to avoid payroll issues.
Board member Cara Cheyette expects the issue will come up the next Select Board meeting. She said she anticipates the discussion will include Dow’s “concern and the importance of making sure people get paid fully and timely, how we got here, and most importantly, how we’re going to make sure this isn’t an issue moving forward.”