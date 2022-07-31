BURLINGTON — A small group of advocates is making a big splash on Vermont’s evolving cannabis front, working to educate lawmakers on all issues relating to the sale and use of marijuana.
Geoffrey Pizzutillo is the cofounder and executive director at Vermont Growers Association. Before creating the association, he was a medical cannabis caregiver — someone who assists with providing medicinal cannabis. He also helped bring Students for Sensible Drug Policy — a group that educates students to help them make choices regarding drugs — to the University of Vermont.
Pizzutillo’s day job as a web developer allows him to assist with virtual design and strategy advocacy for cannabis education efforts.
The association was founded in March 2019, less than a year after recreational cannabis use was legalized in Vermont, and operates as a 501©(4) organization lobbying for social welfare purposes. Its goal is to “protect a fair and sustainable cottage cannabis industry” according to their website, vermontgrowers.org. The group accomplishes this through lobbying and educating lawmakers on issues related to the sale and use of cannabis.
There is still a heavy stigma surrounding cannabis use, but Pizzutillo said it is going to have a serious representation in the state’s economy once the retail market is in full swing. The Vermont Department of Taxes reports that cannabis will have a 14 percent tax rate. For comparison, alcohol has a 10 percent tax rate.
The growers association says it works to influence cannabis law that will help the industry and state as a whole. An example is the group’s fight against a cap being set on THC, the compound that essentially is what causes a ‘high.’ The cap prevents any cannabis concentrate being sold in the legal retail market from exceeding 60 percent THC.
The cap is more of a disadvantage for small cannabis business owners, as it impacts the sale of traditionally higher THC items like edibles, wax and other concentrates. Large manufacturers, meanwhile, have the benefit of owning the expensive equipment needed to produce liquid concentrates used in vape pens, which are not subject to a THC cap.
While some argue that the caps are in place to prevent health issues, Pizzutillo said that’s not the case. “If it was in fact a health concern … It would have included liquid concentrates as well,” he said.
This is “what we think is the beginning of leaving logic behind,” said Pizzutillo.
The association educates lawmakers to help prevent other inaccuracies from being introduced into state law. The group started by lobbying against aspects of Act 164, the cannabis regulation law. Some of the items on their policy agenda include reforms to the medical cannabis program, defining commercial cultivation and allowing cultivation on agricultural land.
The association begins educating lawmakers by starting with cannabis sympathizers or allies. They developed material that is “basically cannabis concentrates 101,” said Pizzutillo. “We’re having meetings one on one, and we’re just talking about the issue. It’s as simple as that.”
Cannabis is a complex issue that includes agricultural, environmental, racial and criminal justice issues. This is important “not just from a policymaking perspective, but from an advocacy perspective,” said Pizzutillo.