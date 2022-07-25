MARLBORO — A 52-year-old Marlboro woman died Sunday evening during a fire at her home.
Beverly Covey was identified by the Vermont State Police as the victim of the fire at 1061 Augur Hole Road.
Police said that a relative of Covey’s, David Johnson, tried to rescue Covey from the fire, but was unable to and received severe burns in the attempt. Covey was hospitalized, but state police did not say where.
State Police Fire Investigator Sgt. Matthew Hill said that the fire appeared to start in the area where Covey’s body was recovered in the living room. He said that while the source of the was currently unknown, it did not appear suspicious.
On Sunday evening, several area fire departments responded to a structure fire with a report of a person trapped in the building at 1061 Augur Hole Road. The initial call came in around 9:32 p.m. and was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire to help draw in more fire trucks from surrounding departments to help fight the fire.
Acting Marlboro Fire Chief Andrew Richardson said when he arrived on scene there was heavy fire showing from the right side of the building and two people standing in front of the building with minor burns. That is when he was notified that there was another person possibly trapped inside the building.
“I arrived on scene, there were three small explosions. I’m assuming that they were the O2 cylinders that the resident had in the house,” said Richardson. “I saw two other people standing outside the building. I made sure that they were okay. I pulled them away from the building and had them go up to their house and wait for Rescue.”
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire in Marlboro on Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
“Trailer fires are tough because once there’s an ignition, they go very quickly and it can be really hard to get inside and fight the fire from inside because structurally they’re just not built as sound as a normal house. They’re like a tinderbox,” said Richardson.
No firefighters were injured, and Richardson said he has contacted the Vermont State Police to investigate the cause of the fire.
Covey’s body was taken to the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.