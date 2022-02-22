NEWFANE — A project to replace Arch Bridge near Williamsville Hall is slated to begin early next week, starting with the construction of a platform to catch debris from the existing arch.
Carolyn Cota, senior structures manager at Vermont Agency of Transportation, said the existing arch needs to be removed by the middle of April due to potential effects to bat habitat and it will be replaced with a precast arch.
"That arch is old and is not in very good condition," she said, noting the original arch was built in 1908 then rehabilitated in 1934. "The only thing done with the truss since then is maintenance work."
VTrans' plan for the project is to widen the arch, going from 21 feet to 28 feet with 7-foot shoulders. The bridge will continue to have a single travel lane.
"We're changing the intersection configuration," Cota said. "But if in the future the town determines they want to have two travel lanes, it's designed to be that way."
During construction, Depot Road will be closed to through traffic. A detour via Grimes Hill Road is expected to be in place around April 1, with traffic lights set up on Dover Road and Grimes Hill Road.
Arch Bridge is owned by the town. Federal Highway Administration funds are covering 80 percent of the costs of construction, with the town pitching in 5 percent and the state contributing 15 percent.
Renaud Brothers Construction of Vernon is handling the project and submitted the lowest bid. Construction is anticipated to cost about $4,231,000 including engineering.
Altogether, with scoping and engineering completed before construction as well as obtaining right-of-way easements, the project is estimated to come in at about $4.6 million.
Cota said the project started around 2013 or 2014. Funding delays and changes to plans due to bat habitat presented some delays.
At one point, the state didn't have enough to provides its part of the match. Cota said VTrans had some budget constraints in recent years but with the new federal money coming, "hopefully things will get a lot better."
Regarding challenges, Cota noted the arch was built on bedrock.
"We're not even 100 percent sure what that bedrock looks like behind the existing arch," she said. "So when they remove everything, we'll get a better idea and our hope is that what is there is kind of what we guessed."
If not, she said, the project might be changed, presenting challenges from the design and construction standpoint.
The new arch is going to be built somewhere else then brought to the site to install. Cota said the arch is going to be made to look like the existing one because it's historic.
"It's hard matching something that was poured in place 100 years ago versus trying to precast that," she said. "The new arch is going to be slightly different from what it looks like right now but to the naked eye, you wouldn't necessarily see that."
Cota said the only safety issue has to do with the width, which doesn't meet any current standards, and there being no railing when approaching the bridge.
"I know the town went in and did some work on the curbing," she said. "At one point there was no much curb left on that bridge a few years ago so they went in and made it better just until the bridge could be constructed."