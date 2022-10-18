Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — After fleeing Afghanistan and resettling locally, Negina finds courage from being able to share her artwork in public spaces such as the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center and a mural on High Street.

“It gives me more motivation to move forward,” she said in an interview.

Negina called it an honor and a big achievement in her life to have her work included as part of an exhibit at the museum Monday. For the day, Negina and other refugees’ art adorned the space as part of a celebration of one year of resettlement efforts taking place locally.

With the Taliban taking control of Afghanistan, Negina noted how girls can no longer go to schools and have travel restrictions.

One of her paintings contains scratches. She quickly grabbed two paintings when leaving Afghanistan, damaging one of them when taking it off the frame.

Another one is incomplete.

“I wanted to put some paints on it but then I realized that it’s all my history,” Negina said in a speech. “It’s all my life. It’s all my experience. I cannot hide it. ... It’s beautiful with all its cracks, and it’s beautiful with all its incompleteness, and it’s our life.”

Joe Wiah, director of the local Ethiopian Community Development Council branch, welcomed attendees to a reception and thanked them “for all you have done for refugees since the first group of refugees arrived on Jan. 3.”

“I’m so proud of how well Vermont has supported our refugee neighbors to achieve and make so much progress, so many beautiful creations we see today and so many friendships in the first year here,” he said. “We have provided a friendly and supportive environment with our welcoming smart town approach. As Gov. Phil Scott said, welcoming more refugees strengthens communities, schools, our workforce, culture and economy.”

Refugees “benefited from more generous and responsive services in Vermont than any other state,” Wiah said. They have found “good apartments, decent jobs and different opportunities,” although transportation and affordable housing remain a critical challenge.

Wiah credited community and faith groups in Bennington and Windham counties for supporting the newcomers. Officials especially noted Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation’s role in preparing the infrastructure for resettlement and SIT Graduate Institute’s hospitality in allowing the use of its campus for housing and English classes.

Dr. Tsehaye Teferra, president and CEO of ECDC, said his Virginia-based group was established in 1983 to help Ethiopians resettling in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. Now, it has been able to extend its services to more refugees.

Starting a resettlement center in Brattleboro was explored as ECDC sought “friendly, welcoming communities,” Teferra said. The Department of State signed off on the new site and about 100 refugees from Afghanistan arrived in the area.

“Our goal was to start the program slowly, maybe a few refugees at a time,” Teferra said. “But as you know, what happened in Afghanistan was a rapid process.”

Teferra said he hopes the collaboration with SIT will continue and serve as a model in other cities.

“We know how important language is and knowledge of the language is to successful resettlement,” said Tim Rivera, senior advisor for innovation and strategy at World Learning and SIT. “This is a wonderful opportunity for cross cultural engagement, which is really what SIT and World Learning are all about. While so many of our new Afghan neighbors are busy learning our language, the English language, our culture, it’s a useful reminder that it is also incumbent on all of us to learn from our neighbors about their history, their culture, their experience.”

Kirsten Martsi, manager of education and community engagement programs at the museum, said the exhibit was possible because the museum is in between shows.

“We plan our shows out really far in advance, years in advance, but we were able to sneak it in between two exhibit cycles,” she said. “And so it’s only up for one day, just today at the museum, but we have plans for it to go to other venues, to the library next. So you’ll be able to see some form of this out in the community, hopefully for a while.”

In a speech, Negina explained that she and other local refugees are members of the ArtLords. She said “the unstoppable organization” formed in Kabul, Afghanistan, in 2014 and continued until the Taliban took over the country.

“Even though we are far from our home, far from our people,” she said, “we raise our voices for our people.”

Vermont News & Media does not identify the last names of refugees.

