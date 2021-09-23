After more than a decade as president and CEO of Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Steve Gordon will be retiring next April.
“It has been both a privilege and honor to be part of the BMH family and our community for the last decade but I look forward to spending more time with our family, which now includes five grandchildren,” Gordon wrote in an email announcing his decision.
“This is where I want to end my career, here in Brattleboro,” Gordon said last week.
Gordon has spent more than 45 years in health care and hospital management. Prior to joining BMH in February 2011, he served as president and CEO of Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, Mass., and as the chief administrative officer for Children’s Hospital Boston in Waltham. He also spent seven years as vice president of physician services and business development at Newton Wellesley Hospital/Partners Healthcare and 13 years as president and CEO of Parkland Medical Center in Derry, N.H.
Gordon’s retirement is scheduled for April 30, one month before his 67th birthday.
“I was very apprehensive about it,” he said. “This is all I’ve known. I’ve worked only in hospitals. It’s been a great career, and I’ve really enjoyed working with all these great people. It’s not without some sadness, but it’s the right time to make this move. I feel really good about where the hospital is at right now, which has a great medical staff and management team in place.”
Gordon said he and his wife, Sharon, who is a registered nurse at BMH, are also moving out of their neighborhood on Hillwinds Road in Brattleboro.
“We love our neighbors and we love the neighborhood,” he said. “We have thoroughly enjoyed our time here. But at this point, we just want to be closer to our families in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.”
William Daley, chairman of the BMH board, said Gordon has provided outstanding leadership during his 11 years at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
Changes Gordon has overseen include a reconfiguration of the hospital’s main entrance and its Emergency Department, renovation of the operating rooms, upgrading the facility’s power plant, and the planning behind the Ronald Read Pavilion, a new four-story building that will contain three new operating rooms, two floors of medical offices and the expansion of the hospital’s cardiopulmonary rehabilitation services.