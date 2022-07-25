PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Museum Board of Trustees President Ethan Klepetar announced the appointment of Kimberley Bush Tomio as the Museum’s next executive director. Bush Tomio was selected by the Berkshire Board after a process facilitated by m/Oppenheim, a national search firm dedicated to placing nonprofit leaders.
Bush Tomio served for 10 years as director of Museum Services at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco. Prior to that, she spent 12 years as director of the Tyler Museum of Art in Tyler, Texas, where she was responsible for all aspects of administration, programming and operations.
“Kim brings an amazing amount of experience, talent and passion to the museum, and an additional perspective to the role of executive director. It’s clear from her past work, and from getting to know her during the search process, that she is an extremely talented and hardworking museum professional. She is a proven leader who will continue to create exciting exhibitions and inclusive programs that welcome all audiences. We are fortunate to have her as the next executive director of the Berkshire Museum and the board can’t wait to start working with her,” said Klepetar.
Bush Tomio will join the Berkshire Museum the end of August, as the Museum prepares for the coming exhibition season and the transformative years ahead. Having managed hundreds of national, regional, and international exhibitions, led community outreach initiatives, participated in the planning and execution of museum expansion and renovation projects, and developed long-term strategic planning, Bush Tomio comes to downtown Pittsfield to lead the 119-year-old institution into its next chapter, he said.
“I am honored to have been selected to lead one of the most remarkable museums of its kind in the country. I look forward to working in collaboration with the staff and board to meet the expectations of the community in building upon its legacy of transformational educational and cultural experiences and anticipate with excitement what the future may bring,” said Bush Tomio.
The Berkshire Museum is located at 39 South Street downtown Pittsfield. The Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults; $13 for students; $8 for children 4-18; free admission for children 3 and under, Museum members, and EBT cardholders. For more information, visit www.berkshiremuseum.org or call 413-443-7171.