MONTPELIER — Vermont Conservation Voters (VCV) presented this year’s VCV Environmental Rising Star Awards to Rep. Dane Whitman of Bennington and Rep. Gabrielle Stebbins of Burlington. The VCV Environmental Rising Star Award is presented bi-annually to first-term legislators who have stepped up and been effective champions of VCV priority issues.
“Representative Dane Whitman has long had a passion for the environment,” said Shelden Goodwin, VCV Political Outreach Director. “From starting an ‘Earth Allies’ club in high school to starting a socially and environmentally responsible landscaping and garden design business, Rep. Whitman has always prioritized caring for the environment.”
In his first year as a state representative, Whitman brought that passion and expertise to the Statehouse, VCV said in a release. As a member of the House Committee on Human Services, he played a key role in the passage of a nation-leading bill that bans toxic PFAS chemicals in a range of products — including firefighting foam, food packaging, ski wax, and carpets and rugs. The law also takes steps to restrict harmful phthalate and bisphenol chemicals from food packaging. Whitman did extensive research, helped shape a strong bill during the committee process, and ultimately presented the bill on the floor, which garnered unanimous support.
“As a member of the House Human Services Committee, I hope this award speaks to the fact that addressing environmental issues is a matter of public health.” said Whitman in the release. “After all, Vermonters want to live in a state where we can feel safe and supported in making healthy choices. I hope that we can continue working on other initiatives, such as fostering healthy soils to produce nutritious food, investing in infrastructure that supports healthy habits like walking and biking, and by constructing homes that are comfortable, safe, and conserve our natural resources. Through these actions, I believe we will not only support a healthy environment, but also support healthier and happier Vermonters.”
Stebbins’ work with Hinesburg-based Energy Futures Group, service as Chair of the Burlington Electric Commission, and previous role as the executive director of Renewable Energy Vermont, along with her years working on river restoration and as a Park Ranger, provide her with expertise in money-saving, pollution-reducing opportunities that help people and the planet. She understands that a healthy environment and a healthy economy are intertwined. She ran on that commitment — and she carried it forward in her first term as a legislator serving on the pivotal Committee on Transportation in the House.