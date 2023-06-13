BENNINGTON--Several positive ideas that might have a significant impact on how the town deals with the emerging homelessness crisis were presented at Monday's Select Board meeting.
The motel voucher program, which officially ends this summer, started its open-door policy of free, accessible motel rooms during the COVID-19 crisis. The program, beginning in March 2020, and funded by the federal Cares Act/FEMA dollars, allowed homeless individuals and families to stay in a local participating hotel or motel rooms to keep those individuals safe during the pandemic. Those federal funds ended months ago, with Vermont funding three separate extensions — two through emergency rental assistance funds, and the latest, $25 million through Vermont’s general fund, buying an additional three months for those in the program. Those extensions are winding down this summer, with the first voucher recipients evicted on June 1.
The voucher program’s ending is causing a crisis for Bennington and many other towns in Vermont as they struggle to deal with the dozens of people, including families with children, the elderly and mentally ill, and disabled individuals, who will no longer have a safe place to stay.
Monday’s Select Board meeting at the Bennington Firehouse dedicated a significant amount of time to the agenda item, with several speakers revealing plans and ideas on the best way forward.
One of those critical speakers, state Rep. Dane Whitman, Bennington’s representative to the Vermont House and a member of the House Human Services Committee,recapped the program’s origins and hinted at new initiatives going forward on the state and local level.
“Shelter for our most vulnerable Vermonters is a pressing need that should weigh greatly on all of us,” Whitman said. “Before COVID-19, we knew people in Vermont were experiencing homelessness. What we did not know as a state was the extent of that need.”
Whitman told the audience that Vermont used about $5 million per year on the program before the pandemic, mainly through an adverse-weather conditions voucher program. That number ballooned to $50 million each year during the pandemic, a 10-fold increase, including roughly 1,500 motel rooms that serve about 2,500 Vermonters, including 600 children.
Whitman announced that the state is earmarking $25 million to continue the motel voucher program in a different form.
“The program is not going away,” Whitman said.
The program will change because the new vouchers will not include the open-door policy that started during the pandemic. The program will prioritize coverage in the winter months, as originally intended, with priority given to older Vermonters, disabled individuals, families with children, and survivors of domestic violence. They are also increasing their shelter-based capacity and housing opportunity funding by 30 percent.
“As far as short-term solutions,” Whitman said, “I want to share the Agency for Human Services has released a request for a proposal to prioritize locations in Rutland, Chittenden, and Washington Counties for an additional 1,000 beds for emergency shelter. Any Vermonter can use those beds.”
Whitman also announced that the state is also partnering with the Department of Forests and Parks to identify adequate locations with appropriate sanitary facilities within state parks that may be available for people who are experiencing homelessness to camp.
Whitman identified some previous uses of state funding by towns and municipalities using outside-the-box solutions, like buying motels and placing support service facilities inside the offices there, converting empty commercial spaces into housing, and constructing modular, mini, and manufactured houses with close-by social services in towns throughout Vermont.
“It’s not too late to use these funds for consideration on that,” Whitman said.
John Rogers, a member of the newly-formed subcommittee on homelessness, part of Project Alliance — an initiative by Gov. Phil Scott’s office, which brings 34 individuals representing 25 local community service providers and data officials together with this sole mission of working on one topic-how to deal with this impending crisis, spoke next.
“We do have a crisis on our hands,” Rogers said. “This is a defining moment across the state. We're responding to the need right now. It's right in front of us.”
Rogers told the crowd that his committee is trying to provide homeless individuals and families with short-term options, or “bridges” to permanent housing.
“That’s the long-term solution,” Rogers said, “permanent housing. Our subcommittee is trying to meet people where they're at right now, though ... make sure they're connected, make sure they're informed, make sure they're cared for, and they have some kind of transitional plan to get them to that permanent housing.”
The idea is to make sure these people feel valued, supported and connected. To that end, Rogers and his group identified three key objectives; By August 1, 90 percent of those exiting hotels will be formally connected to community partners to meet their individual needs. Second, that 80 percent of the people exiting the motels be screened for “coordinated entry,” a mechanism used to help people seeking permanent housing use the best agencies available to achieve that goal. The final goal is that by July 1, all who need credential materials — photo identification cards, social security cards, birth certificates — have received support to ensure the requests for these materials have been properly submitted.
“There’s not much time to do that,” Rogers told the crowd.
Some of the positive ideas being floated by the group to achieve their goals included requesting funding from the state for several short-term initiatives. The first is the funding and formation of a multi-discipline street outreach team, including service vans, to meet with individuals and make sure they are receiving the best possible service available. Another idea is for funding to purchase the Thatcher House in Bennington, which could serve as transitional housing for up to 10 families. A third suggestion is for further extension of funding for the Fife and Drum Motel to house 15 individuals for five months as they pursue permanent housing. The last request is for a “transitional housing village,” made up of 16 single and two-person “tiny houses,” with supportive services nearby for those pursuing permanent housing.
“We need funding from the state to do those,” Rogers said. “We are hopeful we will hear back any day now.”
Roger's group also identified several things that they can do with low or no funding. Included is assuring that the Agency of Human Services identifies other additional and available outside-the-community housing resources. The group also is partnering with Bennington for a proposal to grant $50,000 from their revolving loan program to fund six families for four months (verses 15-16 families) for a few weeks.
“We need more time to get these families into permanent housing. This will go a long way,” Rogers said.
Another idea is to develop a pop-up day shelter where homeless individuals can access electricity, wi-fi, showers, local support agencies, and bathrooms. Still, another is for an informational flyer to be distributed by nurses, caregivers, churches, and social support agencies, which would provide information on where to get food, support, shelter, and other services.
“Without these efforts,” Rogers said, “we will not be poised to support those exiting the motels, particularly those leaving this August. Those exiting in August include families with small children, pregnant mothers, and those struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues. We estimate that Bennington could see a hundred homeless individuals by mid-summer, including 60 who are highly vulnerable.
“Hopefully, all these pieces can come together,” Rogers said, “which will add up to helping these folks and averting this crisis which is already upon us.”
Rogers specifically asked the Select Board for three things: finding a location quickly for the pop-up shelter; for the Select Board to engage in weekly meetings to keep up-to-date and informed of developments; and for the town to help navigate local and state zoning requirements for placement of temporary and long-term housing, all of which the board showed interest in doing.
“My hope is that we give people a safe, dignified bridge to permanent housing,” Rogers said. "I'm hopeful that can happen."
“We need to have eyes wide open here,” Whitman added at the end of his remarks. “This is real. It's going to take all of us.”