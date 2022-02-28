Paul Belogour, owner of Vermont News & Media, has employees based in Ukraine who work globally for his many businesses. Some of those employees are Eugene Sherbak, head of website development; Eugene Sidoronok, head of sales, in a Vermont Innovation Box T-shirt; Ilya Petrov, head of IT operations, Boston Unisoft Technologies; Ivan Sonin, head of software development; and Arsen Abovyan, head of technical support.